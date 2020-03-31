Disney Wins Lawsuit Over Online Shop Accused of Stealing Images

Disney has won a civil federal lawsuit after it sued an online retailer last year for copyright and trademark infringement for using images from Star Wars, Frozen and other Disney-owned properties, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
- Mousepring Media, also known as DisGear, sold T-shirts with Disney-owned images such as Cinderella Castle, Darth Vader and much more.
- The March 24 court order outlined several steps that Mouseprint Media agreed to in order to essentially shut down its business.
- These steps include relinquishing merchandise and its website to Disney control.
- Additionally, the store agreed to stop selling and distributing its merchandise.
- According to the order, Disney “will continue to suffer irreparable harm and injury should this Court not issue a permanent injunction enjoining such actions by the Defendants.”
- Disney argued the public would be confused into thinking Mouseprint Media was connected with Disney, according to the suit.
- The suit also explains that Mouseprint Media used images of Walt Disney World Resort attractions in their marketing and advertized that the last five digits of their phone number was P-L-U-T-O, potentially adding to the confusion.
- The suit also says Disney unsuccessfully attempted to ask the store to stop selling its merchandise before taking legal action.
- Mouseprint Media also agreed to abandon its applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its logo which featured Mickey Mouse ears and Cinderella Castle and promised not to file any new applications.
- The online store agreed to give its unsold merchandise and control of its websites to Disney within 20 days of the order being signed.
- Neither Disney nor Mouseprint Media’s attorney have issued a statement regarding the suit at this time.