Ming-Na Wen Reads “A Place for Mulan” on Disney’s YouTube Channel

It’s Disney storytime at YouTube and everyone is invited! Disney has started a new series on the channel that will feature a friendly face from the Disney family reading their favorite stories. Ming-Na Wen joins the fun today reading the children's story, A Place for Mulan.
What’s happening:
- With most of the United States stuck inside for a while, the official Disney YouTube channel is bringing a little storytime fun to fans.
- As part of today’s Storytime with… segment, Disney Legend Ming-Na Wen reads A Place for Mulan. Check it out below:
More Ming-Na Wen:
- As mentioned above, Wen is a Disney Legend and was one of the inductees for the class of 2019 where she was honored in the Television and Voice categories.
- Wen has appeared in several Disney shows and films. Her credits include:
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as Agent Melinda May
- Mulan and Mulan II as Mulan
- Phineas and Ferb as Dr. Hirano
- Sofia the First as Vega
- Guardians of the Galaxy (animated series) as Phyla-Vell
