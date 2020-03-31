Ming-Na Wen Reads “A Place for Mulan” on Disney’s YouTube Channel

It’s Disney storytime at YouTube and everyone is invited! Disney has started a new series on the channel that will feature a friendly face from the Disney family reading their favorite stories. Ming-Na Wen joins the fun today reading the children's story, A Place for Mulan.

What’s happening:

With most of the United States stuck inside for a while, the official Disney YouTube channel is bringing a little storytime fun to fans.

As part of today’s Storytime with… segment, Disney Legend Ming-Na Wen reads A Place for Mulan. Check it out below:

As mentioned above, Wen is a Disney Legend and was one of the inductees for the class of 2019

Wen has appeared in several Disney shows and films. Her credits include: Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as Agent Melinda May Mulan and Mulan II as Mulan Phineas and Ferb as Dr. Hirano Sofia the First as Vega Guardians of the Galaxy (animated series) as Phyla-Vell



