Ally Maki Reads a “Toy Story” Short Story On Disney’s YouTube Channel

It’s Disney storytime and YouTube and everyone is invited! Disney has started a new series on the channel that will feature a friendly face from the Disney family reading their favorite stories. Ally Maki joins the fun today with a short story from the Toy Story: Storybook Collection.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s happening:
- With most of the United States stuck inside for a while, the official Disney YouTube channel is bringing a little storytime fun to fans.
- As part of today’s Storytime with…, Ally Maki selects a Toy Story themed tale to share with audiences. Her choice? A story called “A New Purpose.” Check it out below:
More Ally Maki:
- Fans can catch Maki in some of her early Disney roles guest starring on Shake It Up in the episode “Made in Japan”, and That’s So Raven’s “Campaign in the Neck.”
- She also starred as Mina Hess in both seasons of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger that aired on Freeform.
- And of course you can hear her cheery voice as Officer Giggle McDimples in Pixar’s Toy Story 4.
More Disney books for kids, and tweens:
- Yvette Nicole Brown kicked off the Storytime With… series on March 24th with Elena and the Secret of Avalor.
- Younger Star Wars fans will want to discover The Galaxy Needs You, which Alex reviewed saying, “With words of encouragement, they will feel unique and special and ready to take on any challenges life throws their way.”
- Older readers who love the world of Percy Jackson can dive into the new adventure Race to the Sun, part of the Rick Riordan Presents banner.
- There’s a new original Mulan story featuring characters from the upcoming live-action movie. Read Alex’s review of Mulan Before the Sword.
- And for those kids who like to make people laugh, Disney just released Onward: Ian & Barley’s Magical Book of jokes, Puns, and Gags.