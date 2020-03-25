Ally Maki Reads a “Toy Story” Short Story On Disney’s YouTube Channel

It’s Disney storytime and YouTube and everyone is invited! Disney has started a new series on the channel that will feature a friendly face from the Disney family reading their favorite stories. Ally Maki joins the fun today with a short story from the Toy Story: Storybook Collection.

What’s happening:

With most of the United States stuck inside for a while, the official Disney YouTube channel is bringing a little storytime fun to fans.

As part of today’s Storytime with…, Ally Maki selects a Toy Story themed tale to share with audiences. Her choice? A story called “A New Purpose.” Check it out below:

