Yvette Nicole Brown Kicks Off New Disney Storytime Series on YouTube With “Elena and the Secret of Avalor”

It’s Disney storytime and YouTube and everyone is invited! Disney has started a new series on the channel that will feature a friendly face from the Disney family reading their favorite stories. Yvette Nicole Brown launches the series with an Elena of Avalor book.
What’s happening:
- With most of the United States stuck inside for a while, the official Disney YouTube channel is bringing a little storytime fun to fans.
- This morning, a new video popped up on the channel introducing a story series. Disney says, “starting this week, friends from the Disney family are sharing some of their favorite stories.”
- The first entry features Yvette Nicole Brown reading Elena and the Secret of Avalor. Check it out below:
More Disney books for kids, and tweens:
- Younger Star Wars fans will want to discover The Galaxy Needs You, which Alex reviewed saying, “With words of encouragement, they will feel unique and special and ready to take on any challenges life throws their way.”
- Older readers who love the world of Percy Jackson can dive into the new adventure Race to the Sun, part of the Rick Riordan Presents banner.
- There’s a new original Mulan story featuring characters from the upcoming live-action movie. Read Alex’s review of Mulan Before the Sword.
- And for those kids who like to make people laugh, Disney just released Onward: Ian & Barley’s Magical Book of jokes, Puns, and Gags.
More Yvette Nicole Brown:
- Fans can catch Brown as Aunt Sarah in the live-action Lady and the Tramp made exclusively for Disney+
- She can also be seen briefly in Avengers: Endgame as an employee of S.H.I.E.L.D when Tony and Cap go to collect the Tesseract and Pym Particles.
- Finally, Brown will be part of two projects coming to Disney+:
- Big Shot with John Stamos
- The Big Fib, a kids game show that she’ll host