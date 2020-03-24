Yvette Nicole Brown Kicks Off New Disney Storytime Series on YouTube With “Elena and the Secret of Avalor”

It’s Disney storytime and YouTube and everyone is invited! Disney has started a new series on the channel that will feature a friendly face from the Disney family reading their favorite stories. Yvette Nicole Brown launches the series with an Elena of Avalor book.

What’s happening:

With most of the United States stuck inside for a while, the official Disney YouTube channel is bringing a little storytime fun to fans.

This morning, a new video popped up on the channel introducing a story series. Disney says, “starting this week, friends from the Disney family are sharing some of their favorite stories.”

The first entry features Yvette Nicole Brown reading Elena and the Secret of Avalor

