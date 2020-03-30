Ashley Eckstein Reads “The Galaxy Needs You” on Disney’s YouTube Channel

It’s Disney storytime at YouTube and everyone is invited! Disney has started a new series on the channel that will feature a friendly face from the Disney family reading their favorite stories. Ashley Eckstein joins the fun today reading The Galaxy Needs You.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s happening:

With most of the United States stuck inside for a while, the official Disney YouTube channel is bringing a little storytime fun to fans.

As part of today’s Storytime with… segment, Ashely Eckstein reads a new Star Wars book, The Galaxy Needs You

More Ashley Eckstein:

More Disney books for kids, and tweens: