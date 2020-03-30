Ashley Eckstein Reads “The Galaxy Needs You” on Disney’s YouTube Channel

It’s Disney storytime at YouTube and everyone is invited! Disney has started a new series on the channel that will feature a friendly face from the Disney family reading their favorite stories. Ashley Eckstein joins the fun today reading The Galaxy Needs You.
What’s happening:
- With most of the United States stuck inside for a while, the official Disney YouTube channel is bringing a little storytime fun to fans.
- As part of today’s Storytime with… segment, Ashely Eckstein reads a new Star Wars book, The Galaxy Needs You. Check it out below:
More Ashley Eckstein:
- Eckstein is best known to Disney and Star Wars fans as the voice of Ahsoka Tano in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels series.
- In addition to being an actress, she’s also the founder of the fashion company Her Universe, and the author of It’s Your Universe: You Have the Power to Make it Happen.
- There’s more! Eckstein worked as a Cast Member at Walt Disney World and she’s guest starred on Disney Channel shows:
- That’s So Raven playing Muffy for the first time in, “Don’t Have A Cow”
- Phil of the Future as Grace in the “Stuck in the Meddle with You”
- Sofia the First as Mia the Bluebird
