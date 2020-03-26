John Stamos Reads “A Kiss Goodnight” On Disney’s YouTube Channel

It’s Disney storytime and YouTube and everyone is invited! Disney has started a new series on the channel that will feature a friendly face from the Disney family reading their favorite stories. John Stamos joins the fun today with A Kiss Goodnight by Disney Legends Floyd Norman and Richard Sherman.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s happening:

With most of the United States stuck inside for a while, the official Disney YouTube channel is bringing a little storytime fun to fans.

As part of today’s Storytime with… segment, John Stamos is reading A Kiss Goodnight

More John Stamos :

Did you know that John Stamos is a huge Disney fan? As you can see in the video, he’s sitting in his very own Dumbo vehicle from the classic park attraction, but that’s not all, he even owns the original “D” from the Disneyland sign!

Late last year, Disney+ announced that Stamos had been cast as the lead in a new original series, Big Shot

Finally, Stamos planned a very Disney engagement

