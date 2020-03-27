Jason George Reads “The New Spider-Man” on Disney’s YouTube Channel

It’s Disney storytime at YouTube and everyone is invited! Disney has started a new series on the channel that will feature a friendly face from the Disney family reading their favorite stories. Jason George joins the fun today reading “The New Spider-Man” from 5 Minute Marvel Stories.
What’s happening:
- With most of the United States stuck inside for a while, the official Disney YouTube channel is bringing a little storytime fun to fans.
- As part of today’s Storytime with… segment, Jason George is reading a quick superhero adventure from 5 Minute Marvel Stories. His selection, “The New Spider-Man” is all about Peter Parker and Miles Morales! Check it out below:
More Jason George:
- Jason George stars as Dr. Ben Warren in ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19. He’s also appeared on Eli Stone, and has guest starred on Castle and Desperate Housewives.
