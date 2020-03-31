Children’s Book Review: “Love, Sophia on the Moon”

Sometimes it’s funny when kids get caught trying to manipulate their parents. That’s the inspiration behind Love, Sophia on the Moon, a new children’s book from Disney Press by Anica Mrose Rissi with illustrations by Mika Song. It tells the story of a girl who has had enough of the rules on earth and has moved away from earth to the moon.

The story is told through back-and-forth letters between Sophia and her mom, starting with a letter that informs mom that Sophia has moved to the moon and won’t be coming back. On the moon, Sophia doesn’t have to go to bed at a certain time as there are no rules. But the moon doesn’t have cookies or spaghetti, so as mom keeps Sophia updated on what’s happening at home, she soon finds herself on a return trip for cookies, spaghetti, and bedtime stories.

The book is full of fanciful illustrations by Mika Song, done in a style that looks like watercolor and chalk. Sophia imagines special creatures that live on the moon, like moonicorns (cows with a unicorn horn that produce moon juice) and Frurgbert, who looks like a cross between a mouse and an elephant. The lettering on the letters makes it easy to tell the ones from mom (thinner font in blue pen on crisp paper) vs. Sophia’s (chunky purple letters with tear marks from a notebook).

Love, Sophia on the Moon can be used as a way to talk to your kids about better ways to deal with their problems. In the end, running away isn’t the answer for Sophia. It can also help parents better deal with these frustrating situations. And in case you’re wondering, when Sophia runs to the moon, it’s really a fort in her bedroom.

It’s always nice when a bedtime story is both fun and informative. Love, Sophia on the Moon is equal parts funny and charming, telling the story of a mother who deals with her daughter’s tantrum in a lighthearted way that makes things better in the end. If you’re in need of a new bedtime story, look no further.