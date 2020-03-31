Moment of Disney Bliss: Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy at Walt Disney World

Your Moment of Disney Bliss is a series bringing you a Disney attraction, show, parade or moment from around the world each day to keep you connected to the parks we all love.

Today is March 31, 2020 and today’s attraction, Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy, opened one year ago today.

Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy Facts and Fun

Opened on March 31, 2019

Guests learn how to train for a race with Lightning McQueen

Features a wraparound screen 17 feet tall and over 200 feet long

Takes place after the events of CARS 3

