Disney and Kabam Team Up to Announce New Mobile RPG Adventure, “Disney Mirrorverse”

Another new mobile game is on the horizon, taking players to a brand new universe featuring Disney and Pixar characters as fans have never seen them before, with Disney Mirrorverse.

Disney and Kabam today announced Disney Mirrorverse , an all-new Action Role-Playing Game (RPG) for mobile devices. Disney Mirrorverse will transport players to a brand new action-ready universe, featuring evolved and amplified versions of classic Disney and Pixar characters and worlds as fans have never seen them before.

In this all-new, visually stunning adventure, players will assemble a team of powerful guardians that have been exclusively crafted and imagined for the Mirrorverse. Unrelenting forces threaten to take over this alternate reality, and players must get ready for battle, defeat an evil threat, and embark on a journey to defend the Mirrorverse.

Disney Mirrorverse will soon enter regional beta testing in the Philippines. Those outside of the Philippines can make sure to sign up at www.disneymirrorverse.com

