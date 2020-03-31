Disney and Kabam Team Up to Announce New Mobile RPG Adventure, “Disney Mirrorverse”

by | Mar 31, 2020 4:44 PM Pacific Time

Another new mobile game is on the horizon, taking players to a brand new universe featuring Disney and Pixar characters as fans have never seen them before, with Disney Mirrorverse.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney and Kabam today announced Disney Mirrorverse, an all-new Action Role-Playing Game (RPG) for mobile devices. Disney Mirrorverse will transport players to a brand new action-ready universe, featuring evolved and amplified versions of classic Disney and Pixar characters and worlds as fans have never seen them before.
  • In this all-new, visually stunning adventure, players will assemble a team of powerful guardians that have been exclusively crafted and imagined for the Mirrorverse. Unrelenting forces threaten to take over this alternate reality, and players must get ready for battle, defeat an evil threat, and embark on a journey to defend the Mirrorverse.
  • Disney Mirrorverse will soon enter regional beta testing in the Philippines. Those outside of the Philippines can make sure to sign up at www.disneymirrorverse.com to receive future updates.

What They’re Saying:

  • Tim Fields, CEO, Kabam: “Kabam is known for letting players around the globe explore new fictional worlds and create stories with characters they love. We are beyond excited to bring so many amazing Disney and Pixar characters together, and to present each of them in a heroic light that fans have never seen before. Over the coming months, we’ll be working closely with our friends at Disney to tune and polish this immersive and engaging adventure.”
  • Sean Shoptaw, SVP, Games and Interactive Experiences at Disney Parks, Experiences and Products: “Disney Mirrorverse represents a brave reimagining of iconic Disney and Pixar characters and stories, and we’re delighted to be working with Kabam to bring this original universe to life for players. This stunning new adventure will appeal to Disney fans and die-hard RPG fans alike, and we can’t wait to show players what’s on the other side of the Stellar Mirror.”

 

 
 
Comments

