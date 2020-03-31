Walt Disney Animation Studios Shares Latest “#DrawWithDisneyAnimation” Installment, This Time Drawing Elsa

Earlier today, our friends at the Walt Disney Animation Studios shared the latest in the #DrawWithDisneyAnimation series, today showing us how to draw in two dimensions, the 3-D animated Queen of Arendelle, Elsa.
What’s Happening:
- In the 33 minute drawing lesson, Elsa’s Animation Supervisor Wayne Unten shows us how to draw the famous snow queen, and he’s the best resource to have teach us as he supervised the animation of Elsa in both Frozen and Frozen 2.
- This is the third entry in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ #DrawWithDisneyAnimation series, as well as the third character from the Frozen films. The most recent lesson showed us how to draw Olaf, and the first lesson focused on bringing Sven to life.
- The character drawing lessons provide a great at-home activity in the current world where “social distancing” is the new normal, and it seems that the Walt Disney Animation Studios does not plan on stopping this series for the time being.
- Aside from Walt Disney Animation Studios, other divisions have been working on producing daily content. A popular example is a daily story reading featuring celebrities reading their favorite Disney stories, including John Stamos reading A Kiss Goodnight by Floyd Norman and Richard Sherman and Ming-Na Wen reading A Place For Mulan by Marie Chow