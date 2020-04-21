Season 4 of “The Bold Type” Continues on Freeform June 11th

by | Apr 21, 2020 3:03 PM Pacific Time

Freeform’s The Bold Type returns on June 11 for the second half of season four. The network shared a new promo for the series and hinted at what’s in store for the leading ladies.

What’s happening:

  • Fan-favorite series The Bold Type returns to Freeform on Thursday, June 11, at 10:00 pm EDT/PDT, continuing its fourth season.
  • The network also released a first look at the new season with an introduction by the cast:

Season Four:

  • As the show picks up Jane is struggling to come to terms with her new body and manage her new responsibilities at Scarlet. Meanwhile, Sutton revels in her new roles as Mrs. Hunter and stylist, but then receives shocking news which upends her world. And finally, Kat tries to find a new direction in her life.
  • Series star Melora Hardin directs the second episode of the summer season in her episodic television directing debut.

Where we left off:

  • During the recent midseason finale, Kat, Jane and Sutton each faced life-altering changes in both their personal and professional lives.
  • Sutton and Richard tied the knot, but their relationship will continue to be bicoastal since Sutton was finally promoted to Scarlet stylist.
  • Jane was given her own vertical but ended things with Ryan when she learned the true extent of his betrayal and went forward with her double mastectomy.
  • Kat took a stand when she once again went up against RJ Safford about his personal beliefs but lost her job at Scarlet in the process.

Catch up now:

  • Freeform is encouraging viewers to continue to #StaytheFFHome and what better way to make the most of it, than to catch up on episodes of The Bold Type on Hulu?!

The Bold Type stars:

  • Katie Stevens
  • Aisha Dee
  • Meghann Fahy
  • Sam Page
  • Matt Ward
  • Stephen Conrad Moore
  • Melora Hardin

Creative team:

  • Executive produced by:
    • Wendy Straker Hauser
    • Matt McGuinness
    • David Bernad
    • Joanna Coles
    • Brian Madden
    • Ruben Fleischer
    • Sandrine Gros d’Aillon
  • Produced by:
    • Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios
    • The District
 
 
