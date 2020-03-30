Freeform Launches #StayTheFFHome Campaign with Special Programming Lineup

Freeform is promoting health and safety guidelines by launching a multi-platform social distancing campaign called #StayTheFFHome, in response to COVID-19, according to Variety.

In order to encourage young people to stay home, Freeform has put together a special programming lineup loaded with some of the most popular movies fitting various themes.

The full programming lineup is as follows: Chick Flick Weekend – Saturday, April 4 7:00 a.m. – “Rock of Ages” 10:10 a.m. – “Miss Congeniality” 12:50 p.m. – “Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous” 3:30 p.m. – “Dirty Dancing” 6:05 p.m. – “Pretty Woman” 8:45 p.m. – “Pitch Perfect” 11:25 p.m. – “Keeping Up with The Joneses” Sunday, April 5 7:30 a.m. – “Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous” 10:13 a.m. – “Keeping Up with the Joneses” 12:47 p.m. – “Dirty Dancing” 3:24 p.m. – “Pretty Woman” 6:05 p.m. – “Pitch Perfect” 8:45 p.m. – “How to Be Single” 11:20 p.m. – “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” Super Hero Movie Weekend – Saturday, April 11 7:30 a.m. – “Back to the Future” 10:10 a.m. – “Holes” 12:50 p.m. – Disney’s “Bolt” 3:00 p.m. – “Jumanji” (1995) 5:30 p.m. – Disney/Pixar’s “The Incredibles” 8:10 p.m. – “Spider-Man: Homecoming” 11:20 p.m. – Marvel Sunday, April 12 7:30 a.m. – “Holes” 10:10 a.m. – Disney’s “Bolt” 12:20 p.m. – “Jumanji” (1995) 2:50 p.m. – Disney/Pixar’s “The Incredibles” 5:30 p.m. – “Spider-Man: Homecoming” 8:40 p.m. – Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” 11:20 p.m. – “Back to the Future” FunDay Weekend – Saturday, April 18 7:30 a.m. – “What a Girl Wants” 10:00 a.m. – “Grown Ups” 12:25 p.m. – “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” 3:05 p.m. – “Matilda” 5:10 p.m. – “Despicable Me” 7:15 p.m. – “Despicable Me 2” 9:25 p.m. – Disney’s “Wreck-It Ralph” 11:30 p.m. – Disney’s “The Jungle Book” (2016) Sunday, April 19 8:00 a.m. – “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” 10:30 a.m. – “Matilda” 12:35 p.m. – Disney’s “The Jungle Book” (2016) 3:05 p.m. – “Despicable Me” 5:10 p.m. – “Despicable Me 2” 7:20 p.m. – Disney’s “Wreck-It Ralph” 9:25 p.m. – Disney/Pixar’s “A Bug’s Life” 11:30 p.m. – “Jumanji” (1995) Hunger Games Weekend – Saturday, April 25 8:00 a.m. – “The Waterboy” 10:00 a.m. – “ Pirates of the Caribbean 1:15 p.m. – “The Hunger Games” 4:30 p.m. – “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 8:05 p.m. – “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1” 10:45 p.m. – “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2” Sunday, April 26 7:30 a.m. – “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” 10:45 p.m. – “The Hunger Games” 2:00 p.m. – “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 5:30 p.m. – “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1” 8:10 p.m. – “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2” 11:25 p.m. – Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy”

Freeform will also be running PSAs on the network and across social media platforms featuring talent form the network’s shows, discussing the importance of social distancing.

Watch some of the PSAs below:

What they’re saying: