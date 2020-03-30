Freeform Launches #StayTheFFHome Campaign with Special Programming Lineup

Freeform is promoting health and safety guidelines by launching a multi-platform social distancing campaign called #StayTheFFHome, in response to COVID-19, according to Variety.
- In order to encourage young people to stay home, Freeform has put together a special programming lineup loaded with some of the most popular movies fitting various themes.
- The full programming lineup is as follows:
- Chick Flick Weekend – Saturday, April 4
- 7:00 a.m. – “Rock of Ages”
- 10:10 a.m. – “Miss Congeniality”
- 12:50 p.m. – “Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous”
- 3:30 p.m. – “Dirty Dancing”
- 6:05 p.m. – “Pretty Woman”
- 8:45 p.m. – “Pitch Perfect”
- 11:25 p.m. – “Keeping Up with The Joneses”
- Sunday, April 5
- 7:30 a.m. – “Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous”
- 10:13 a.m. – “Keeping Up with the Joneses”
- 12:47 p.m. – “Dirty Dancing”
- 3:24 p.m. – “Pretty Woman”
- 6:05 p.m. – “Pitch Perfect”
- 8:45 p.m. – “How to Be Single”
- 11:20 p.m. – “Forgetting Sarah Marshall”
- Super Hero Movie Weekend – Saturday, April 11
- 7:30 a.m. – “Back to the Future”
- 10:10 a.m. – “Holes”
- 12:50 p.m. – Disney’s “Bolt”
- 3:00 p.m. – “Jumanji” (1995)
- 5:30 p.m. – Disney/Pixar’s “The Incredibles”
- 8:10 p.m. – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”
- 11:20 p.m. – Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy”
- Sunday, April 12
- 7:30 a.m. – “Holes”
- 10:10 a.m. – Disney’s “Bolt”
- 12:20 p.m. – “Jumanji” (1995)
- 2:50 p.m. – Disney/Pixar’s “The Incredibles”
- 5:30 p.m. – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”
- 8:40 p.m. – Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy”
- 11:20 p.m. – “Back to the Future”
- FunDay Weekend – Saturday, April 18
- 7:30 a.m. – “What a Girl Wants”
- 10:00 a.m. – “Grown Ups”
- 12:25 p.m. – “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”
- 3:05 p.m. – “Matilda”
- 5:10 p.m. – “Despicable Me”
- 7:15 p.m. – “Despicable Me 2”
- 9:25 p.m. – Disney’s “Wreck-It Ralph”
- 11:30 p.m. – Disney’s “The Jungle Book” (2016)
- Sunday, April 19
- 8:00 a.m. – “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”
- 10:30 a.m. – “Matilda”
- 12:35 p.m. – Disney’s “The Jungle Book” (2016)
- 3:05 p.m. – “Despicable Me”
- 5:10 p.m. – “Despicable Me 2”
- 7:20 p.m. – Disney’s “Wreck-It Ralph”
- 9:25 p.m. – Disney/Pixar’s “A Bug’s Life”
- 11:30 p.m. – “Jumanji” (1995)
- Hunger Games Weekend – Saturday, April 25
- 8:00 a.m. – “The Waterboy”
- 10:00 a.m. – “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”
- 1:15 p.m. – “The Hunger Games”
- 4:30 p.m. – “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire:
- 8:05 p.m. – “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1”
- 10:45 p.m. – “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2”
- Sunday, April 26
- 7:30 a.m. – “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”
- 10:45 p.m. – “The Hunger Games”
- 2:00 p.m. – “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire:
- 5:30 p.m. – “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1”
- 8:10 p.m. – “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2”
- 11:25 p.m. – Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy”
- Freeform will also be running PSAs on the network and across social media platforms featuring talent form the network’s shows, discussing the importance of social distancing.
- Watch some of the PSAs below:
What they’re saying:
- Tricia Melton, senior vice president, marketing, creative and branding, Freeform: “Freeform is a brand that is inherently built on taking a stand on issues our audience believes in — what is more important at a time like this than encouraging social distancing? We are keenly conscious that we are a young adult entertainment brand — not a news or health organization — but at a time like this, people are craving entertainment content as a release valve from all that is going on. We are leaning into that in the positive way; it’s our privilege to provide content — both programming and social content — that can give our audience a much-needed laugh, or connect with them in an emotional and relatable way.”