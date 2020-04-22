Disneyland Paris Shares Video, Action Plan Highlighting Commitment to Creating A Sustainable Future

by | Apr 22, 2020 8:34 AM Pacific Time

In celebration of Earth Day, Disneyland Paris highlighted six steps in the company’s action plan that focus on environmental stewardship and creating a sustainable future. These actions range from small changes (single use plastics) to larger impacts (water conservation) that are practiced throughout the entire resort.

What’s happening:

  • Disneyland Paris is continuing its commitment to environmental stewards and has laid out an action plan to focus on six key areas throughout the year:
    • Reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GES)
    • Moving towards sustainable waste management
    • Conserving water resources
    • Protecting and enriching biodiversity
    • Developing a responsible supply chain
    • Supporting global actions to preserve the environment for the future
  • Disneyland Paris also shared a video illustrating the positive impacts this action plan could have on the local and global scale.

Disneyland Paris Action Plan:

Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

  • Disneyland Paris is working to reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GES) with:
    • The use of geothermal energy to cover heating needs (heating and hot sanitary water) for the Disney Parks and Disneyland Hotel
    • The use of LED projectors for shows and parades
    • The use of hybrid vehicles for 100% of the cars on the Autopia attraction
    • A fleet of 27 internal buses meeting the Euro 6 standard which is currently the most demanding in terms of greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants.

  • Our combined efforts meant that, for the year 2019, greenhouse gas emissions are down 23% compared to 2012 (reference year).

Waste Management

  • Sustainable waste management to limit the impact of Disneyland Paris on the environment through recycling, composting and the use of biomethanisation.
  • In addition, 20 categories of waste are collected and sorted using specific bins, skips and compactors installed backstage.

Water Conservation

  • Conserving water resources, which is why Disneyland Paris is the only theme park in Europe to have set up its own wastewater treatment and recycling plant.
  • The plant produces 2,100m3 of water per day, which is used in particular to fill in the Disney Parks and Disney Village waterways, the irrigation system (including Golf Disneyland), and for the Central Energy Plant’s cooling towers.
  • The installation of this plant has made it possible to save 2,002,514m3 of water over six years.

Biodiversity

  • Encouraging biodiversity through the 250 hectares of green spaces but also with the vegetable garden "Le Potager de Rémy."
  • The garden produces about 15 varieties of fruits, vegetables and herbs which are then used by some of our restaurants.
  • he use of 2 apiaries which produce more than 3,000 pots of honey per year while reinforcing natural pollination and reducing the use of phytosanitary products, the practice of eco-grazing with sheeps “d’Ouessant” (a rustic and protected breed) or the introduction of hens of the French breed Noire du Berry to protect the apiaries.

Supply Chain

  • Developing a responsible supply chain with, in particular, the replacement of plastic straws and stirrers with 100% biodegradable paper straws, the introduction of reusable shopping bags sold at low prices and made up of 80% recycled plastic, and the installation of eco-pumps in hotel rooms, thus reducing the number of plastic bottles in rooms by 80%

Global Actions

  • Support actions in favor of the environment by committing and supporting Disneyland Paris to various environmental initiatives aimed at raising awareness and encouraging children to protect nature.
  • In addition, the Disney VoluntEARS program enables children to regularly take part in practical workshops with the horticultural team.
