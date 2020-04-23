Disney+ Releases “Disney Insider” Episode 4 Trailer

Disney+ has shared a trailer for the fourth episode of Disney Insider, which premieres April 24th.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ will debut the fourth episode of Disney Insider on Friday, April 24th.
- The episode includes the following segments:
- The Ink & Paint Department creating a Cinderella 70th anniversary collector cel.
- Behind the scenes of the Disney California Adventure Lunar New Year event.
- Imagineer Joe Rhode assisting with animal camera traps to catch some incredible wild photos.
