Freeform Launches Bi-Weekly Instagram Series “#StayTheFFHome Live Music Showcase”

Freeform has added a new element to their #StayTheFFHome campaign, this time on Instagram. Starting Friday, April 24, the network will host a bi-weekly Instagram Live concert series called #StayTheFFHome Live Music Showcase.

What’s happening:

Starting on Friday, April 24, Freeform will launch a new Instagram Live concert series, #StayTheFFHome Live Music Showcase .

. The series can be viewed on Freeform’s Instagram

The live music series will run biweekly and highlight Freeform talent and feature performances from musical artists who have been featured in the network’s shows.

#StayTheFFHome Live Music Showcase:

The first music showcase will be hosted by The Bold Type star Katie Stevens, and feature artist performances and conversations from: Lennon Stella K.Flay Betty Who

star Katie Stevens, and feature artist performances and conversations from: Each artist has had music featured inThe Bold Type.

Rock out at home:

About #StayTheFFHome: