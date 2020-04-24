Freeform Launches Bi-Weekly Instagram Series “#StayTheFFHome Live Music Showcase”

Freeform has added a new element to their #StayTheFFHome campaign, this time on Instagram. Starting Friday, April 24, the network will host a bi-weekly Instagram Live concert series called #StayTheFFHome Live Music Showcase.
What’s happening:
- Starting on Friday, April 24, Freeform will launch a new Instagram Live concert series, #StayTheFFHome Live Music Showcase.
- The series can be viewed on Freeform’s Instagram at 1:00 pm PDT (4 pm EDT).
- The live music series will run biweekly and highlight Freeform talent and feature performances from musical artists who have been featured in the network’s shows.
#StayTheFFHome Live Music Showcase:
- The first music showcase will be hosted by The Bold Type star Katie Stevens, and feature artist performances and conversations from:
- Lennon Stella
- K.Flay
- Betty Who
- Each artist has had music featured inThe Bold Type.
About #StayTheFFHome:
- The multiplatform social distancing campaign, #StayTheFFHome, encourages young adults to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic to protect themselves, their families, and their neighbors.
- The campaign features talent across the cable network and includes out-of-home, on-air and social PSAs telling people everywhere to #StayTheFFHome. Through the use of social content, the campaign aims to distract, educate and entertain fans while creating a sense of communal viewing.