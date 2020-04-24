Third Tom Holland Spider-Man Film Release Date Delayed

Sony and Marvel Studios have pushed back the release of the next Spider-Man film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- The third film in the Sony/Marvel Studios Spider-Man series starring Tom Holland was previously scheduled to be released on July 16th, 2021.
- The Hollywood Reporter has announced that the film has been rescheduled to November 5th, 2021, amidst other Sony release date shuffles.
- The new release date is due to nationwide theater closures and production delays for the health and safety of the cast and crew.
- Additionally, a sequel to the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been pushed from April 8th, 2022, to October 7th, 2022.
