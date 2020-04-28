Large Florida Parks to Provide Reopening Recommendations, Mayor Expects Reopening No Later Than Mid-June

In the full meeting of the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force, Thomas Mazloum, Senior Vice President of Resort & Transportation Operations, addressed the theme park guidelines that were mentioned during the earlier working group meeting. There appeared to be a consensus that the large theme parks will be determining their own criteria and will be presenting their guidelines to the county.

What’s happening:

Earlier today, the Orange County Florida Economic Recovery Task Force held a meeting of the Guidelines for Reopening Working Group.

During this meeting, they discussed potential guidelines and mandates

While it was acknowledged that these procedures were a work-in-progress and would be adjusted in subsequent days, a later meeting of the Task Force reiterated that point.

As Thomas Mazloum mentioned, the reported guidelines were just being used by the task force for the purpose of discussion.

He also restated that the mandates and guidelines discussed were not the draft recommendations from the working group or the county for the reopening of Walt Disney World.

The working group co-chair Chuck Whittall, President, Unicorp National Development said that Walt Disney World, Universal and SeaWorld should present what they believe they need to do, as they are the experts on their business.

Whittall said they need guidelines for smaller parks that don’t have the resources of the larger parks.

Other topics discussed in this afternoon’s meeting: