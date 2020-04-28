Limited Park Capacities, Mandated Employee Face Masks, and More Discussed During Orange County Florida Economic Recovery Task Force Meeting

This morning, the Orange County Florida Economic Recovery Task Force held a meeting of the Guidelines for Reopening Working Group. During the meeting, various guidelines and mandates were discussed, giving a potential glimpse into what procedures reopened theme parks, hotels, and restaurants in Central Florida might look like.

What’s happening:

The Orange County Florida Economic Recovery Task Force met today to once again explore a plan to reopen Orlando’s economy.

They began to devise guidelines and mandates for various industries which will continue to be revised throughout the week.

The first preliminary draft version included hotels, restaurants, small theme parks, and large theme parks.

While the criteria for small and large parks are the same, it is expected that there will be differences as more task force members contribute.

Mayor Demmings shared that he thinks an opening day in June is more realistic than May in order to give time to resolve supply chain issues.

Guidelines and Mandates Discussed by Orange County Florida Economic Recovery Task Force (as of 4/28/20)

Large Theme Parks (Disney, Universal):

Guidelines: Tape marking of 6 feet apart in ride/attraction queues Staff to regularly wipe down surfaces at random Phase 1 & 2: Staff who are 65+ are encouraged to stay home

Mandates: All employees required to wear facemasks Touchless hand sanitizer at each ticketing entry and turnstiles Touchless hand sanitizer at each ride/attraction entry and exit Temperature checks for staff prior to shift (temp above 100.4 must not enter premises) Wipe down of all railing and surfaces regularly Phase 1: 50% capacity Phase 2: 75% capacity



Small Theme Parks (Funspot, Gatorland):

Guidelines: Tape marking of 6 feet apart in ride/attraction queues Staff to regularly wipe down surfaces at random Phase 1 & 2: Staff who are 65+ are encouraged to stay home

Mandates: All employees required to wear facemasks Touchless hand sanitizer at each ticketing entry and turnstiles Touchless hand sanitizer at each ride/attraction entry and exit Temperature checks for staff prior to shift (temp above 100.4 must not enter premises) Wipe down of all railing and surfaces regularly Phase 1: 50% capacity Phase 2: 75% capacity



Hotels

Guidelines: Phase 1: Housekeeping services to be limited and allow for minimal guest and employee exposure Phase 1: Promote, if available, mobile check-in Phase 1: Housekeeping services only clean upon request, or when guests depart Phase 1: Allow employees to work from home if not playing a critical role in serving guests Phase 1: Only deliver room service to guest’s door Phase 1: Provide self-parking Promote social distancing for all guests and staff Recommended touchless sanitizer at entry Increase cleaning services/additional sanitation services through cleaning companies Phase 1 & 2: Staff who are 65+ are encourage to stay home

Mandates: All employees required to wear facemasks Hand sanitizer at entry to be in plain visible sight Temperature checks for staff prior to shift (temp above 100.4 must not enter premises) All employees with flu-like symptoms advised to stay home Front desk to sanitize themselves on a regular basis Consistent cleaning of all guest areas Front desk to utilize sneeze-guards Remove all service items in guest rooms to include glassware, coffee cups etc. Mini bars not to be stocked Do no offer self food services Space pool furniture according to distancing guidelines Pool gates and pool chairs to be sanitized regularly Door handles, elevator button and railing to be sanitized regularly Remove all coffee makers from guest rooms Remove all guest collateral items, except for those that are single use Sanitize guest keys before and after each use Sanitize bell carts after each use Phase 1 & 2: No conferences



Restaurants: