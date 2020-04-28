Limited Park Capacities, Mandated Employee Face Masks, and More Discussed During Orange County Florida Economic Recovery Task Force Meeting

This morning, the Orange County Florida Economic Recovery Task Force held a meeting of the Guidelines for Reopening Working Group. During the meeting, various guidelines and mandates were discussed, giving a potential glimpse into what procedures reopened theme parks, hotels, and restaurants in Central Florida might look like.
What’s happening:
- The Orange County Florida Economic Recovery Task Force met today to once again explore a plan to reopen Orlando’s economy.
- They began to devise guidelines and mandates for various industries which will continue to be revised throughout the week.
- The first preliminary draft version included hotels, restaurants, small theme parks, and large theme parks.
- While the criteria for small and large parks are the same, it is expected that there will be differences as more task force members contribute.
- Mayor Demmings shared that he thinks an opening day in June is more realistic than May in order to give time to resolve supply chain issues.
Guidelines and Mandates Discussed by Orange County Florida Economic Recovery Task Force (as of 4/28/20)
Large Theme Parks (Disney, Universal):
- Guidelines:
- Tape marking of 6 feet apart in ride/attraction queues
- Staff to regularly wipe down surfaces at random
- Phase 1 & 2: Staff who are 65+ are encouraged to stay home
- Mandates:
- All employees required to wear facemasks
- Touchless hand sanitizer at each ticketing entry and turnstiles
- Touchless hand sanitizer at each ride/attraction entry and exit
- Temperature checks for staff prior to shift (temp above 100.4 must not enter premises)
- Wipe down of all railing and surfaces regularly
- Phase 1: 50% capacity
- Phase 2: 75% capacity
Small Theme Parks (Funspot, Gatorland):
- Guidelines:
- Tape marking of 6 feet apart in ride/attraction queues
- Staff to regularly wipe down surfaces at random
- Phase 1 & 2: Staff who are 65+ are encouraged to stay home
- Mandates:
- All employees required to wear facemasks
- Touchless hand sanitizer at each ticketing entry and turnstiles
- Touchless hand sanitizer at each ride/attraction entry and exit
- Temperature checks for staff prior to shift (temp above 100.4 must not enter premises)
- Wipe down of all railing and surfaces regularly
- Phase 1: 50% capacity
- Phase 2: 75% capacity
Hotels
- Guidelines:
- Phase 1: Housekeeping services to be limited and allow for minimal guest and employee exposure
- Phase 1: Promote, if available, mobile check-in
- Phase 1: Housekeeping services only clean upon request, or when guests depart
- Phase 1: Allow employees to work from home if not playing a critical role in serving guests
- Phase 1: Only deliver room service to guest’s door
- Phase 1: Provide self-parking
- Promote social distancing for all guests and staff
- Recommended touchless sanitizer at entry
- Increase cleaning services/additional sanitation services through cleaning companies
- Phase 1 & 2: Staff who are 65+ are encourage to stay home
- Mandates:
- All employees required to wear facemasks
- Hand sanitizer at entry to be in plain visible sight
- Temperature checks for staff prior to shift (temp above 100.4 must not enter premises)
- All employees with flu-like symptoms advised to stay home
- Front desk to sanitize themselves on a regular basis
- Consistent cleaning of all guest areas
- Front desk to utilize sneeze-guards
- Remove all service items in guest rooms to include glassware, coffee cups etc.
- Mini bars not to be stocked
- Do no offer self food services
- Space pool furniture according to distancing guidelines
- Pool gates and pool chairs to be sanitized regularly
- Door handles, elevator button and railing to be sanitized regularly
- Remove all coffee makers from guest rooms
- Remove all guest collateral items, except for those that are single use
- Sanitize guest keys before and after each use
- Sanitize bell carts after each use
- Phase 1 & 2: No conferences
Restaurants:
- Guidelines:
- Paper/disposable menus
- Encourage takeout/online orders
- Touchless sanitizer at entry
- Phase 1 & 2: Staff who are 65+ are encouraged to stay home
- Mandates:
- Hand sanitizer at every table
- Hand sanitizer at entry to be in plain visible sight
- All employees required to wear facemasks
- Temperature checks for staff prior to shift (temp above 100.4 must not enter premises)
- All employees with flu-like symptoms advised to stay home
- Doors to be wiped regularly
- All staff behind counters must wear gloves (except for bartenders)
- Bartenders to sanitize hands after making each drink order
- Seated tables to be six feet apart
- Phase 1: Limit restaurant and bar capacity to 50%
- Phase 2: Limit restaurant and bar capacity to 75%