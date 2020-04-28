Six New Wizarding World of Harry Potter Building Sets Announced by LEGO

It’s time to return to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter— though not at Universal theme parks quite yet. In lieu of being able to walk through Hogsmeade Village and Diagon Alley in person right now, Potterheads can thankfully look forward to half a dozen new LEGO building sets that will help them recreate some of their favorite locations and characters from the Harry Potter series of books and movies.

From the Hogwarts Room of Requirement to the wizardry school’s Astronomy Tower, to 4 Privet Drive and the Forbidden Forest, to the Attack on the Burrow and even a brick-build Hedwig the Owl, these new Harry Potter LEGO sets are sure to bring a smile to any young witch or wizard’s face when they become available this summer.

1 of 4

First up, the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Room of Requirement ($19.99) will contain 193 pieces, including three minifigures: Hermione Granger, Luna Lovegood, and Harry Potter himself. “Slide the panel to reveal the hidden entrance to the Room of Requirement and join Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Luna Lovegood for secret Defense Against the Dark Arts practice!”

1 of 3

Next is LEGO Harry Potter Forbidden Forest: Umbridge’s Encounter ($29.99), which contains 253 pieces including five minifigures: Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Dolores Umbridge, and two Centaurs. “Trick Professor Umbridge into entering the Forbidden Forest and introduce her to Grawp and a few centaurs.”

1 of 3

Thirdly, there’s LEGO Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive ($69.99), which contains 797 pieces including six minifigures: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Dudley Dursley, Vernon Dursley, Petunia Dursley, and Dobby. “Explore 4 Privet Drive, the Dursley family’s home, and discover a whirlwind of excitement!”

1 of 3

Fourth up is the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Astronomy Tower ($99.99), which contains 971 pieces including eight minifigures: Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Horace Slughorn, Luna Lovegood, Neville Longbottom, Ron Weasley, Lavender Brown, and Draco Malfoy. “Visit Potions Master Horace Slughorn’s classroom and office, check out the magical mandrake in the greenhouse, then explore the Ravenclaw dorm and the cool astronomy equipment.”

1 of 3

Fifth is LEGO Harry Potter Attack on the Burrow ($99.99), which contains 1,047 pieces including eight minifigures: Ron Weasley, Ginny Weasley, Arthur Weasley, Molly Weasley, Nymphadora Tonks, Bellatrix Lestrange, Fenrir Greyback, and Harry Potter. “Explore the crazy, colourful Weasley house with Harry, Ron and the rest of the family and help protect it from the Death Eaters. Available exclusively from Target in the US and many other retailers globally.”

1 of 3

And lastly there’s the amazing-looking LEGO Harry Potter Hedwig ($39.99), which contains 630 pieces and features a wingspan of over thirteen inches. This set also includes a Harry Potter minifigure with a minifigure-scale Hedwig LEGO element. “Capture the magical personality and elegant movement of Hedwig, the celebrated owl from the Harry Potter films. Available exclusively from Barnes and Noble in the US and many other retailers globally.”

What they’re saying:

LEGO Harry Potter Design Lead Marcos Bessa: “Each year we get the chance to recreate some of the most action-packed and exciting settings from the films. We hope these new products inspire young builders around the world to believe anything is possible as they act out their own adventures in the Wizarding World.”

All of these LEGO Harry Potter sets will be available beginning August 1, but beginning this Thursday, April 30, fans and families will be able to pre-order them online at LEGO.com. Attack on the Burrow will be available via Target and Hedwig will be available via Barnes and Noble.