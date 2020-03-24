Swashbuckling New Pirates of Barracuda Bay Building Set Announced by LEGO Ideas

Avast thar, me hearties! It be too late to alter course, for LEGO has just announced the release of its fantastic new Pirates of Barracuda Bay building set, which represents the 30th set to come out of its crowd-sourced LEGO Ideas fan project submission program.

Pirates of Barracuda Bay is also inspired by the now-classic Black Seas Barracuda pirate ship model from 1989: “Adventurers can now explore the island and the wreckage of Captain Redbeard’s famous ship, which was lost at sea over 30 years ago.” And best of all, the set can even be reassembled to recreate the legendary ship in order to launch a rescue mission and return its crew to safety.

LEGO has announced the Pirates of Barracuda Bay building set from its LEGO Ideas program.

The set will be released next week and will retail for $199.99 in the US.

Pirates of Barracuda Bay contains 2545 pieces, including eight pirate minifigures.

The shipwreck island model measures over 23 inches tall and 25 inches wide.

LEGO: “Rekindle nostalgic memories of childhood LEGO® construction projects with this LEGO Ideas Pirates of Barracuda Bay (21322) shipwreck island model for display and play. Enjoy some calm, quality time alone building – or share the fun with others.”

Discover the captain's cabin, food store, kitchen, bedrooms, supply dock, farm, toilet, jail cell, tavern and hidden treasure, plus lots of fun accessories, 8 pirate minifigures, assorted animal figures and 2 skeleton figures to inspire action-packed stories. This set includes an island that can be split in half and rearranged. The shipwreck can also be dismantled and reassembled to make a ship inspired by the Black Seas Barracuda pirate ship LEGO model from 1989.

LEGO Ideas Pirates of Barracuda Bay will be released on Wednesday, April 1, and is available for preorder now on LEGO.com.