New LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett, Imperial Stormtrooper, TIE Fighter Pilot Helmets Coming Soon

The Star Wars saga has produced some of the most memorable and enduring iconography in the history of popular culture, and many of those images are associated with its characters’ masks. From Darth Vader to Zorii Bliss, the helmets of Star Wars are etched into our collective memories, both from their appearances on-screen and from their countless representations in the series’ merchandising and collectibles.

Now LEGO is giving Star Wars fans the opportunity to own several familiar Star Wars masks in brick-built form, thanks to three very cool-looking new helmets from the internationally popular toy company. Up first is that fearsome bounty hunter Boba Fett, who first appeared in 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back (the masterpiece celebrating its 40th anniversary this year) and whose set comes with 625 pieces, measures eight and a half inches high, and retails for $59.99 on shopDisney.com.

Next is the Imperial Stormtrooper, the soldier of the Empire first spotted in an early scene in the original 1977 Star Wars movie (AKA Episode IV: A New Hope). This set contains 647 pieces, measures seven inches high, and also goes for $59.99 on shopDisney.com.

Finally there’s the Imperial TIE Fighter Pilot, first seen in the thrilling space battles of A New Hope. This last building set includes 724 LEGO pieces, stands at seven inches high like his stormtrooper compatriot, and similarly retails for $59.99 on shopDisney.com.

All three of these LEGO Star Wars helmets– Boba Fett, the Imperial Stormtrooper, and the TIE Fighter Pilot– will become available on Monday, April 27 via shopDisney.com, or over a full week earlier on Sunday, April 19 via LEGO.com, though ordering straight from the manufacturer seemingly comes with a $20 upcharge: each set costs $79.99 if you choose to purchase them directly from LEGO.