Disney Theatrical, Instagram Reveal New Simba and Nala Photo Filters Inspired by “The Lion King” Musical

Okay Instagram users, there's a fun new picture filter to use to add some magic to your photos. Step into the roles of Simba and Nala from the Broadway musical, The Lion King with these animal headdress filters.
What’s happening:
- Instagram and Disney Theatrical Productions have unveiled a new special filter inspired by the Broadway musical, Disney’s The Lion King.
- Two free new special filters are available now for fans to enjoy and share and can Users can be found on the official Instagram account of The Lion King (@thelionking or instagram.com/thelionking).
- Feel like a king or queen wearing the iconic character masks of Simba and Nala, recreated exactly from Julie Taymor’s original designs through Augmented Reality technology.
- The free filter can also be found by searching “Simba and Nala” in the “browse effect” search tool within Instagram.
How to use the filter:
- Use the camera to focus on a user’s face. Simba’s filter will appear.
- Tap the user's face once to switch to Nala’s filter.
- Bring a friend into focus with another user and both filters will appear.
- When using both filters, tap the screen to switch from one user to another.
- Smile, snap, and post!
More from Disney Theatrical:
- Disney has made a virtual version of their The Lion King Experience Curriculum free for everyone. The educational courses are designed for students aged 8-11 and aged 12-15.