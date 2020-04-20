Disney Theatrical Offers Free Access to Virtual Version of The Lion King Experience Curriculum

Disney Theatrical Productions has announced they are now offering a virtual version of their youth curriculum, The Lion King Experience to everyone for free. Kids can learn about theatre production via this informative tool, and they can do it right at home.

What’s happening:

Disney Theatrical Productions is offering a free virtually accessible version of The Lion King Experience

The Lion King Experience is a unique holistic arts education program that provides students and educators an immersive introduction to theater making through the lens of the Broadway production of The Lion King .

. The web-based, multimedia curriculum was originally designed for the classroom as an enhancement for schools producing KIDS and JR. adaptations of The Lion King.

However now with new step-by-step instructions, students can explore the full experience at home.

The Lion King Experience features an immersive curriculum designed to introduce students to a wide range of theatrical skills including: Playwriting Directing Designing Technical theater And more



The Lion King Experience:

The Lion King Experience was developed by Disney Theatrical’s education team as an accessible way for teachers to share theater education with students.

The now unlocked curriculum materials contain all of the tools needed for The Lion King Experience’s experiential theatre curriculum (an 11-session course for the students aged 8-11 and an 18-session course for students aged 12-15), including video instruction, at-home learning instructions, student materials, and more.

For more information on The Lion King Experience, visit LionKingExperience.com

The at-home learning instructions are available on the homepage, and all sessions will be unlocked for students and teachers during this time.

To download session video examples and additional assets for context, visit the following link: The Lion King Experience Reference Assets

More Disney Fun at Home: