Marvel Launching New “Star Wars” Doctor Aphra” Comic Series on May 4th

Marvel Comics will release the first issue of the new Star Wars: Doctor Aphra series digitally on May 4th ahead of its May 27th printed release.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Comics is releasing Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #1 for digital sale on Star Wars Day, May 4th.
- A printed release will follow on May 27th, the first day Marvel resumes physical comics distribution following a brief pause.
- Doctor Aphra first premiered in the comic Star Wars: Darth Vader and became a fan favorite, launching her own series in 2016 that ran for 40 issues.
- This new comic is written by Alyssa Wong with art by Marika Cresta.
- In the new series, Doctor Aphra gets a new crew and a new mission set in the aftermath of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.
Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #1 Premise:
“With the Rebel Alliance back on the run after their defeat at the Battle of Hoth, it’s never been a more dangerous time for outlaws, scoundrels and the errant rogue archaeologist to make their way in the galaxy. But after a string of bad luck and near escapes, Doctor Aphra has been keeping a low profile—jobs are scarce and credits scarcer. But the promise of the score of a lifetime is just too good for her to pass up.”