Marvel Launching New “Star Wars” Doctor Aphra” Comic Series on May 4th

Marvel Comics will release the first issue of the new Star Wars: Doctor Aphra series digitally on May 4th ahead of its May 27th printed release.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Comics is releasing Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #1 for digital sale on Star Wars Day, May 4th.

#1 for digital sale on Star Wars Day, May 4th. A printed release will follow on May 27th, the first day Marvel resumes physical comics distribution

Doctor Aphra Star Wars: Darth Vader and became a fan favorite, launching her own series in 2016 that ran for 40 issues.

and became a fan favorite, launching her own series in 2016 that ran for 40 issues. This new comic is written by Alyssa Wong with art by Marika Cresta.

In the new series, Doctor Aphra gets a new crew and a new mission set in the aftermath of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #1 Premise:

“With the Rebel Alliance back on the run after their defeat at the Battle of Hoth, it’s never been a more dangerous time for outlaws, scoundrels and the errant rogue archaeologist to make their way in the galaxy. But after a string of bad luck and near escapes, Doctor Aphra has been keeping a low profile—jobs are scarce and credits scarcer. But the promise of the score of a lifetime is just too good for her to pass up.”