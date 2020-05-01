Marvel Comics to Resume Wednesday Releases For New Comics and Collections on May 27th

by | May 1, 2020 12:20 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Good News comic fans! Marvel will be resuming Wednesday releases for new comics and collections starting on May 27th, and will include highly anticipated issues for Empyre, Amazing Spider-Man, X-Men titles, Strange Academy, and more!

What’s Happening:

  • Today, Marvel Comics announced its plans to resume releases for its comics starting Wednesday, May 27. True Believers everywhere will now be able to escape back into the Marvel Universe and continue following their favorite Marvel stories and characters.
  • Over the next few weeks, Marvel will keep a balanced release schedule for its comics and trade collections as the industry continues to restart distribution and comic shops begin to reopen and adapt to current social distancing policies. Stay tuned for more information as Marvel continues to release new comics in the most thoughtful way we can for fans, creators, and the industry during these unpredictable times.
  • Check out the current release schedule for your favorite Marvel comics below, and be sure to ask your local comic book shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at http://comicshoplocator.com or by visiting http://marvel.com/lovecomicshops.
  • Marvel Comics Release Schedule (available in print and digital):
    • Wednesday, May 27:
      • Amazing Spider-Man #43 (FEB200924)
      • Avengers #33 (FEB200982)
      • Marauders #10 (FEB200894)
      • Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #1 (FEB201023)
      • Venom #25 (FEB200939)
    • Wednesday, June 3:
      • Astonishing X-Men By Joss Whedon & John Cassaday OMNIBUS HC (OCT191092)
      • Ghost Rider Vol. 1 TPB (JAN201057)
      • Mephisto: [Classic] TPB (JAN201070)
      • Sensational She-Hulk By John Byrne OMNIBUS HC (OCT191099)
      • Spider-Man and Venom: Double Trouble GN-TPB (JAN201078)
      • SW Darth Vader Poster Book (NOV190977)
      • The Amazing Mary Jane Vol. 1: Down In Flames, Up In Smoke TPB (JAN201059)
      • X-Men Vol. 1 TPB (JAN201051)
    • Wednesday, June 10:
      • Black Cat #11 (FEB200950)
      • Daredevil #20 (FEB201010)
      • Deadpool #5 (JAN200984)
      • Excalibur #10 (FEB200891)
      • Miles Morales: Spider-Man #17 (FEB200810)
      • New Mutants #10 (FEB200892)
    • Wednesday, June 17:
      • Conan: The Book Of Thoth TPB (JAN201065)
      • Daredevil By Chip Zdarsky Vol. 3 TPB (JAN201061)
      • Dawn of X Vol. 5 TPB (JAN201049)
      • Iron Man Epic Collection Vol. 17 TPB (JAN201069)
      • Marvel Masterworks: The Avengers Vol. 20 HC (OCT191105)
      • Silver Surfer Omnibus Vol. 1 HC (NEW PRINTING) (OCT191090)
      • Star Wars: Age Of Rebellion HC (OCT191126)
      • The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl: Big Squirrels Don’t Cry GN-TPB (JAN201080)
    • Wednesday, June 24:
      • 2020 Rescue #2 (FEB200910)
      • Captain America: Marvels Snapshots #1 (FEB200899)
      • Empyre #0 Avengers (FEB200772)
      • Immortal Hulk #34 (FEB200979)
      • Iron Man 2020 #4 FLUORESCENT (FEB200905)
      • Spider-Ham #5 (FEB200998)
      • Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #3 (FEB201029)
      • Thor #5 (FEB200961)
      • Amazing Fantasy OMNIBUS HC (NEW PRINTING) (NOV190945)
      • Fantastic Four Epic Collection: Name Is Doom TPB (FEB201069)
      • Iron Man: The Ultron Agenda TPB (JAN201062)
      • Marvel-Verse: Black Widow GN-TPB (JAN201075)
      • Morbius The Living Vampire OMNIBUS HC (NOV190952)
      • Yondu TPB (JAN201055)
    • Wednesday, July 1:
      • Dawn of X Vol. 6 TPB (JAN201050)
      • Excalibur TPB (JAN201053)
      • Infinity Gauntlet Marvel Select HC (DEC190973)
      • Marvel Masterworks: The Spectacular Spider-Man Vol. 3 HC (NOV190949)
      • Marvel’s Black Widow Prelude TPB (JAN201074)
      • Timely’s Greatest: The Golden Age Sub-Mariner By Bill Everett – The Post-War Years OMNIBUS HC (OCT191094)
      • What If? Classic: The Complete Collection Vol. 4 TPB (FEB201068)
      • X-Men Milestones: Messiah War TPB (FEB201064)
      • Young Avengers By Gillen & McKelvie: The Complete Collection TPB (FEB201067)
    • Wednesday, July 8:
      • Black Panther and The Agents of Wakanda #8 (FEB200985)
      • Dr. Strange #5 (FEB200965)
      • Empyre #0 Fantastic Four (FEB200776)
      • Ghost Rider #7 (FEB200994)
      • Marvels X #4 (FEB200895)
      • Strange Academy #2 (FEB200849)
      • X-Force #10 (FEB200893)
      • X-Men: God Loves, Man Kills Extended Cut #1 (FEB200885)
      • Amazing Spider-Man By Nick Spencer Vol. 7 TPB (JAN201056)
      • Immortal Hulk Vol. 2 HC (NOV190959)
      • Marauders Vol. 1 TPB (JAN201052)
      • Marvel Monograph: The Art of Frank Cho TPB (JAN201071)
      • Marvel’s Spider-Man Poster Book TPB (JAN201064)
      • Miles Morales Spider-Man (NEW PRINTING) (DEC190974)
      • Savage Sword of Conan: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus Vol. 3 HC (NOV190954)
      • Star Wars Legends Epic Collection: Legacy Vol. 3 (JAN201076)
  •  More information about other Marvel comic book releases will be shared at a later date.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend