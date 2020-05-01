Marvel Comics to Resume Wednesday Releases For New Comics and Collections on May 27th

Good News comic fans! Marvel will be resuming Wednesday releases for new comics and collections starting on May 27th, and will include highly anticipated issues for Empyre, Amazing Spider-Man, X-Men titles, Strange Academy, and more! What’s Happening: Today, Marvel Comics announced its plans to resume releases for its comics starting Wednesday, May 27. True Believers everywhere will now be able to escape back into the Marvel Universe and continue following their favorite Marvel stories and characters.

Over the next few weeks, Marvel will keep a balanced release schedule for its comics and trade collections as the industry continues to restart distribution and comic shops begin to reopen and adapt to current social distancing policies. Stay tuned for more information as Marvel continues to release new comics in the most thoughtful way we can for fans, creators, and the industry during these unpredictable times.

Check out the current release schedule for your favorite Marvel comics below, and be sure to ask your local comic book shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at http://comicshoplocator.com http://marvel.com/lovecomicshops

Marvel Comics Release Schedule (available in print and digital): Wednesday, May 27: Amazing Spider-Man #43 (FEB200924) Avengers #33 (FEB200982) Marauders #10 (FEB200894) Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #1 (FEB201023) Venom #25 (FEB200939) Wednesday, June 3: Astonishing X-Men By Joss Whedon & John Cassaday OMNIBUS HC (OCT191092) Ghost Rider Vol. 1 TPB (JAN201057) Mephisto: [Classic] TPB (JAN201070) Sensational She-Hulk By John Byrne OMNIBUS HC (OCT191099) Spider-Man and Venom: Double Trouble GN-TPB (JAN201078) SW Darth Vader Poster Book (NOV190977) The Amazing Mary Jane Vol. 1: Down In Flames, Up In Smoke TPB (JAN201059) X-Men Vol. 1 TPB (JAN201051) Wednesday, June 10: Black Cat #11 (FEB200950) Daredevil #20 (FEB201010) Deadpool #5 (JAN200984) Excalibur #10 (FEB200891) Miles Morales: Spider-Man #17 (FEB200810) New Mutants #10 (FEB200892) Wednesday, June 17: Conan: The Book Of Thoth TPB (JAN201065) Daredevil By Chip Zdarsky Vol. 3 TPB (JAN201061) Dawn of X Vol. 5 TPB (JAN201049) Iron Man Epic Collection Vol. 17 TPB (JAN201069) Marvel Masterworks: The Avengers Vol. 20 HC (OCT191105) Silver Surfer Omnibus Vol. 1 HC (NEW PRINTING) (OCT191090) Star Wars: Age Of Rebellion HC (OCT191126) The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl: Big Squirrels Don’t Cry GN-TPB (JAN201080) Wednesday, June 24: 2020 Rescue #2 (FEB200910) Captain America: Marvels Snapshots #1 (FEB200899) Empyre #0 Avengers (FEB200772) Immortal Hulk #34 (FEB200979) Iron Man 2020 #4 FLUORESCENT (FEB200905) Spider-Ham #5 (FEB200998) Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #3 (FEB201029) Thor #5 (FEB200961) Amazing Fantasy OMNIBUS HC (NEW PRINTING) (NOV190945) Fantastic Four Epic Collection: Name Is Doom TPB (FEB201069) Iron Man: The Ultron Agenda TPB (JAN201062) Marvel-Verse: Black Widow GN-TPB (JAN201075) Morbius The Living Vampire OMNIBUS HC (NOV190952) Yondu TPB (JAN201055) Wednesday, July 1: Dawn of X Vol. 6 TPB (JAN201050) Excalibur TPB (JAN201053) Infinity Gauntlet Marvel Select HC (DEC190973) Marvel Masterworks: The Spectacular Spider-Man Vol. 3 HC (NOV190949) Marvel’s Black Widow Prelude TPB (JAN201074) Timely’s Greatest: The Golden Age Sub-Mariner By Bill Everett – The Post-War Years OMNIBUS HC (OCT191094) What If? Classic: The Complete Collection Vol. 4 TPB (FEB201068) X-Men Milestones: Messiah War TPB (FEB201064) Young Avengers By Gillen & McKelvie: The Complete Collection TPB (FEB201067) Wednesday, July 8: Black Panther and The Agents of Wakanda #8 (FEB200985) Dr. Strange #5 (FEB200965) Empyre #0 Fantastic Four (FEB200776) Ghost Rider #7 (FEB200994) Marvels X #4 (FEB200895) Strange Academy #2 (FEB200849) X-Force #10 (FEB200893) X-Men: God Loves, Man Kills Extended Cut #1 (FEB200885) Amazing Spider-Man By Nick Spencer Vol. 7 TPB (JAN201056) Immortal Hulk Vol. 2 HC (NOV190959) Marauders Vol. 1 TPB (JAN201052) Marvel Monograph: The Art of Frank Cho TPB (JAN201071) Marvel’s Spider-Man Poster Book TPB (JAN201064) Miles Morales Spider-Man (NEW PRINTING) (DEC190974) Savage Sword of Conan: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus Vol. 3 HC (NOV190954) Star Wars Legends Epic Collection: Legacy Vol. 3 (JAN201076)

