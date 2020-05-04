“Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series” Coming to PlayStation VR This Summer from ILMxLAB

Last fall, we reviewed the excellent new Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series from Lucasfilm’s ILMxLAB on the Oculus Quest, and today in celebration of Star Wars Day (held every year on May the 4th as in “May the Fourth Be With You”) the company announced that the three-episode series will be coming to the PlayStation VR console, bundled together as an individual purchase.

What’s happening:

is coming to PlayStation VR after previously only being available on Oculus headsets. All three episodes of the series will be bundled together as a single purchase for this release.

lets you step inside your own Star Wars cinematic adventure as a smuggler operating near Mustafar, the fiery world Darth Vader calls home. When you are unexpectedly pulled out of hyperspace, you find yourself uncovering an ancient mystery at the behest of the Sith Lord himself. The series also includes the popular Lightsaber Dojo modes, where fans can spend hours honing their skills with iconic lightsabers and more in Vader’s training dojo.

Created in close collaboration with the Lucasfilm Story Group and considered part of the larger Star Wars canon, Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is written by David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight) and directed by Ben Snow (The VOID’s Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire). It features the voices of Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids) as droid sidekick ZO-E3 and fan favorite Scott Lawrence as the imposing Sith Lord Darth Vader.

What they’re saying:

Mark Miller, Executive Creative Producer at ILMxLAB: “We are very excited to be partnering with Sony Interactive Entertainment to bring Vader Immortal to PlayStation VR. I never get tired of watching people react to Darth Vader approaching them, following them with his gaze and speaking directly to them. We can't wait to share this experience with a broader audience."

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series will become available on PlayStation VR this summer.