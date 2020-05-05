Marvel Unlimited Extends Free Comic Offerings Through June, Announces New Featured Stories and Events

Calling all Marvel fans! Marvel Unlimited has extended free access to their comics from now through June 2, 2020. This month will feature a new selection of curated stories, crossovers, and comic events that Marvel fans old and new will love.

What’s happening:

Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service, is continuing to offer all fans FREE access to some of their most iconic stories from recent years.

Among the featured stories are now-classic Marvel Comics events and critically acclaimed runs highlighting: Fantastic Four Spider-Man Hulk Captain America Ms. Marvel And more

Fans will be able to continue to escape into the Marvel Universe and revisit their favorite stories from a curated selection of complete story arcs – completely free – on Marvel Unlimited, starting Tuesday, May 5 until Tuesday, June 2.

To find these stories and more of Marvel’s greatest comic books in print, find and support your local comic book shop at comicshoplocator.com marvel.com/lovecomicshops

How it works:

To access Marvel Unlimited’s free comics offering, download or update the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android at the respective Apple Google Play

Click “Free Comics” on the landing screen.

No payment information or trial subscriptions will be required for the selection of free comics.

May-June Comic Selection:

This month’s free comics will feature instant Marvel Comics classics and can’t-miss events including:

SECRET INVASION Secret Invasion (2008) #1–8

SECRET WARS Secret Wars (2015-2016) #1–9

BLACK PANTHER BY TA-NEHISI COATES Black Panther (2016) #13–18 and #166–172

FANTASTIC FOUR VISIONARIES: JOHN BYRNE Fantastic Four (1961) #232–240

CAPTAIN AMERICA: WINTER IN AMERICA (Issues 1–6) Captain America (2018) #1–6

(Issues 1–6) VENOM BY DONNY CATES: REX Venom (2018) #1–6



MILES MORALES: STRAIGHT OUT OF BROOKLYN Miles Morales: Spider-Man (2018) #1–6

MS. MARVEL: NO NORMAL Ms. Marvel (2014) #1–5

HULK: PLANET HULK Incredible Hulk (1999) #92–105

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SAM WILSON Captain America: Sam Wilson (2015) #1–6

DOCTOR STRANGE: THE WAY OF THE WEIRD Doctor Strange (2015) 1–5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN MASTERWORKS Amazing Fantasy #15, Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #1–10



