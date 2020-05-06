Disney World Donates Materials to Orlando Ballet’s Cloth Face Mask Initiative To Support Local Healthcare Workers

The Walt Disney World Resort has donated over 400 yards of fabric and 2,400 yards of elastic to the Orlando Ballet who will use the material to create 3,000 face coverings for local healthcare workers.
What’s Happening:
- The Orlando Ballet’s wardrobe department has been using their talents to make face coverings for local healthcare workers while the performance season is suspended.
- The Walt Disney World Resort has pitched in with a donation of 400 yards of fabric and 2,400 yards of elastic, which is estimated to be converted into 3,00 face masks.
- In case you missed it, shopDisney is now taking pre-orders for Disney-themed cloth face masks, picture above.
What They’re Saying:
- Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Director of Walt Disney World External Affairs: “When we heard that Orlando Ballet was almost out of needed materials to create more face coverings, we knew we needed to offer support in some way. We were so inspired by the important work they are doing for the community, and our costuming cast members quickly found excess fabric to repurpose in a way that would make a difference for many.”
- Cheryl Collins, interim executive director of Orlando Ballet: “It’s an honor to collaborate with one of Orlando Ballet’s longtime supporters and neighbors — Walt Disney World Resort — on this project. Disney does such inspiring work in our community and we can’t thank them enough for their generosity. Orlando Ballet is extremely proud of our team and volunteers who have come together to create so many face coverings that are vital to people in Central Florida during this time.”