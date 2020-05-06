Disney World Donates Materials to Orlando Ballet’s Cloth Face Mask Initiative To Support Local Healthcare Workers

The Walt Disney World Resort has donated over 400 yards of fabric and 2,400 yards of elastic to the Orlando Ballet who will use the material to create 3,000 face coverings for local healthcare workers.

What’s Happening:

The Orlando Ballet’s wardrobe department has been using their talents to make face coverings for local healthcare workers while the performance season is suspended.

The Walt Disney World Resort has pitched in with a donation of 400 yards of fabric and 2,400 yards of elastic, which is estimated to be converted into 3,00 face masks.

What They’re Saying: