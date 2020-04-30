shopDisney Introduces Cloth Face Masks, Announces Monetary and Mask Donation to MedShare

In an effort to help communities around the country that are facing new challenges due to the coronavirus, Disney will donate 1 million cloth masks to those in need. Additionally, shopDisney has introduced a new line of reusable cloth face masks featuring a fun assortment of Disney characters. The four-pack covers are available now for pre-order and will arrive in June.

What’s happening:

announced

The CDC guidelines recommend that individuals wear cloth face masks in public settings to protect themselves and others.

Disney is adding a pinch of fun to the situation with the introduction of new reusable cloth masks that feature patterns and images inspired by beloved characters such as: Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Anna and Elsa Woody and Buzz Lightyear The Avengers The Child And more!

The new masks aren’t quite ready yet, but they are available for preorder on shopDisney

Disney has also announced they will be donating 1 million masks to those in need in vulnerable communities throughout the country to be distributed by MedShare

But that’s not all, from now through September 30, 2020, Disney will donate all profits from the U.S. sales of the new cloth masks to MedShare, up to $1 million.

Cloth Face Masks:

These cloth face masks are available for $19.99 for a four-pack available in small, medium, or large sizes.

The cloth face masks align with the FDA’s latest recommendations on non-surgical, non-industrial grade face masks.

Care instructions, including washing and fitting guidelines, can be found on shopDisney.com

