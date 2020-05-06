Disneyland Paris’ Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel Not Opening in June; Resort Offering Refunds, Vouchers for Reservations

by | May 6, 2020 8:56 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Disneyland Paris has announced that Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel will not open in June as scheduled. The resort is offering guests with upcoming reservations —June through October —the option to receive a refund or select a voucher for a future vacation/holiday.  

What’s happening:

  • Disneyland Paris has announced that construction on Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel was temporarily put on hold and the resort will not open as scheduled on June 15, 2020.
  • At this time, Disneyland Paris is not announcing a new opening date.
  • Guests who have booked vacation/holiday packages at the Resort between June 15-October 31, 2020 can receive a refund or voucher for a future stay.

Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel – Frequently Asked Questions:

I have a future holiday at Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel between 15 June and 31 October 2020. What does that mean for my holiday?”

  • Disneyland Paris is offering two options. Guests can choose to receive:
    • A refund for the amount they have paid for their holiday
    • A voucher for the same amount valid for 18 months
  • Guests choosing the voucher, can use it to book a future holiday at Disneyland Paris (subject to the then applicable conditions), or to rebook a similar holiday to their original booking at the same price and under the same conditions Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel once the date of opening is known*.
  • Guests who purchased/booked directly with Disneyland Paris, are asked to fill out the electronic form to help process their request.
  • Guests who purchased/booked through a travel provider (Travel Agency, Coach Operator, Online Travel Agency), will need to contact that operator directly.

* For certain periods depending on your original booking if the price of the new holiday is lower, you will pay the lower price.

“I have a future holiday at Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel starting 1 November 2020 or later. What does that mean for my holiday?”

  • The vacation/holiday booked at Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel is confirmed.
  • Disneyland Paris will contact guests by email if the situation evolves.
  • Additionally, at this time, guests also have the option of modifying or cancelling their current reservation without charges (with the exception of transport related charges as per our conditions of sale).
  • Guests who purchased/booked directly with Disneyland Paris, can call the telephone number indicated on thier  confirmation email.
  • Guests who purchased/booked through a travel provider (Travel Agency, Coach Operator, Online Travel Agency), can contact their operator directly.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend