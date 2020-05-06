Disneyland Paris’ Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel Not Opening in June; Resort Offering Refunds, Vouchers for Reservations

Disneyland Paris has announced that Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel will not open in June as scheduled. The resort is offering guests with upcoming reservations —June through October —the option to receive a refund or select a voucher for a future vacation/holiday.
What’s happening:
- Disneyland Paris has announced that construction on Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel was temporarily put on hold and the resort will not open as scheduled on June 15, 2020.
- At this time, Disneyland Paris is not announcing a new opening date.
- Guests who have booked vacation/holiday packages at the Resort between June 15-October 31, 2020 can receive a refund or voucher for a future stay.
Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel – Frequently Asked Questions:
“I have a future holiday at Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel between 15 June and 31 October 2020. What does that mean for my holiday?”
- Disneyland Paris is offering two options. Guests can choose to receive:
- A refund for the amount they have paid for their holiday
- A voucher for the same amount valid for 18 months
- Guests choosing the voucher, can use it to book a future holiday at Disneyland Paris (subject to the then applicable conditions), or to rebook a similar holiday to their original booking at the same price and under the same conditions Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel once the date of opening is known*.
- Guests who purchased/booked directly with Disneyland Paris, are asked to fill out the electronic form to help process their request.
- Guests who purchased/booked through a travel provider (Travel Agency, Coach Operator, Online Travel Agency), will need to contact that operator directly.
* For certain periods depending on your original booking if the price of the new holiday is lower, you will pay the lower price.
“I have a future holiday at Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel starting 1 November 2020 or later. What does that mean for my holiday?”
- The vacation/holiday booked at Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel is confirmed.
- Disneyland Paris will contact guests by email if the situation evolves.
- Additionally, at this time, guests also have the option of modifying or cancelling their current reservation without charges (with the exception of transport related charges as per our conditions of sale).
- Guests who purchased/booked directly with Disneyland Paris, can call the telephone number indicated on thier confirmation email.
- Guests who purchased/booked through a travel provider (Travel Agency, Coach Operator, Online Travel Agency), can contact their operator directly.