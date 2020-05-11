Disney Springs Custodial Cast Members Are Being Called Back to Work After Furlough

As we approach the phased reopening of Disney Springs on May 20th, one union leader has reported that they custodial cast members are being called back to work, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

What’s Happening:

Eric Clinton, President of Unite Here 362, a labor union representing the custodians of Walt Disney World Disney Springs

Though the shopping and dining destination is announced to reopen on May 20th, the custodians could report back to work earlier than that, coming in as early as this Friday to prepare the complex.

According to Clinton, Disney will provide the custodians with masks to wear and were told that the public will be required to wear them as well, with additional distancing policies in place.

He added that the union leaders will meet on a regular basis to discuss any concerns that arise, reassuring him that everyone will remain safe and their voices will be heard.

Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort will begin a phased reopening on May 20th. This opening will only include a limited number of shopping and dining locations owned by operating participants. No information has been shared regarding which locations will be opening in the first phase, but there will be limitations on capacity, parking, and operating hours.

Across all the divisions of the Walt Disney Company, approximately 100,000 employees were furloughed, with tens of thousands coming from the theme parks. This is hopefully just the beginning of more cast members being welcomed back to work.

What They’re Saying:

Eric Clinton, president of Unite Here 362: “It’s great. We’ve got to start somewhere. Custodian work, as you can imagine, will become quite important…If there’s a company that’s going to get it right, Disney is the company to do that”

