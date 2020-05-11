Hilary Duff Shares Virtual Table Read of Famous “Lizzie McGuire” Episode on Anniversary of Its Original Air Date

On the anniversary of a legendary episode of the show that made her famous, Hilary Duff took to Instagram to share a 44-minute long video of a new virtual table read of “The Bra Episode,” according to E! News.

On May 11th, 2001, the popular “bra episode” of the hit Disney Channel Original Series, Lizzie McGuire aired. To celebrate the anniversary of that show, star Hilary Duff took to Instagram and showcased a virtual table read of that episode featuring the cast of the show.

aired. To celebrate the anniversary of that show, star Hilary Duff took to Instagram and showcased a virtual table read of that episode featuring the cast of the show. Duff captioned the video, “ LIZZIE MCGUIRE retro table read! Some fun for you this Monday! Hope you guys have fun watching this! We could not stop laughing reading lines from tween us…this is the first time we were all "together-ish" in almost 18 years! This week marks the 19th anniversary of this episode 'Between a Rock and a Bra Place!' Do excuse our delayed singing…we will be taking singing lessons as a group to work on our craft!!” and tagged the cast members she could.

retro table read! Some fun for you this Monday! Hope you guys have fun watching this! We could not stop laughing reading lines from tween us…this is the first time we were all "together-ish" in almost 18 years! This week marks the 19th anniversary of this episode 'Between a Rock and a Bra Place!' Do excuse our delayed singing…we will be taking singing lessons as a group to work on our craft!!” and tagged the cast members she could. As she introduces the video, she shares that she hopes the video could inspire people to stay safe at home and cure boredom, suggesting that this virtual table read was the idea of her cast mate Jake Thomas, who played her little brother on the series.

A rebooted version of the series was in the works for Disney+

However, the new series has been stalled Hulu. majority of the original cast also returned

Her video today includes most of that same cast, including: Hilary Duff (Lizzie McGuire) Jake Thomas (Matt McGuire) Hallie Todd (Jo McGuire) Robert Carradine (Sam McGuire) Adam Lamberg (Gordo) Lalaine (Miranda) Davida Williams (Claire) Ashlie Brillault (Kate) Kyle Downs (Larry Tudgeman, but reading David Carradine's lines) Writers Nina and Jeremy Bargiel, and former writer and father of Jake Thomas, Bob Thomas, narrating the table read.

Duff also had a small animated Lizzie by her side for the virtual event.

