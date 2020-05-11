Shanghai Disneyland Ambassadors Welcome Back Fellow Cast Members and Guests

In time to celebrate the reopening of Shanghai Disneyland, Disney Parks have posted a video with messages from the Ambassadors of the Shanghai park sharing their excitement, as well as greetings from the other Disney Resorts around the world.

What’s Happening:

With today’s start of the phased reopening of Shanghai Disneyland

Along with an exclusive look from inside Shanghai Disneyland, Disney Ambassadors from around the world have some inspiring messages for fans of the parks.

In the video, Justin, one of Disneyland

Fiona and Eleven thank everyone before the video heads back to Justin in California, as the Ambassadors from each park around the world send their well wishes and congratulations on reopening.

Shanghai Disneyland reopened on May 11th, with new guidelines enforcing social distancing, including temperature checks, space markers in queues, modified ride vehicle seating, and no character meet and greets. A more detailed list of these changes, hinting at what might change at the other parks around the world, can be found here.

In terms of the two Disney Resorts in North America, the first destination that is scheduled to reopen will be a phased reopening of Disney Springs

[easy-social-share]