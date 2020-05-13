Nat Geo WILD’s “Heartland Docs, DVM” Returns to Television with Eight Exciting New Episodes

National Geographic’s series Heartland Docs, DVM is returning for the second half of its first season with eight exciting new episodes. Starting May 30th, fans can follow married veterinarian Doctors Erin and Ben Schroeder as they care for a variety of animals at their practice in Nebraska.

What’s happening:

Nat Geo WILD brings back the fan-favorite Heartland Docs, DVM

The series returns Saturday, May 30, at 8/7c, and showcases husband-and-wife Drs. Erin and Ben Schroeder, caring for animals at their veterinary practice in America’s heartland.

Heartland Docs, DVM

has captured both the hearts and the respect of audiences nationwide and offers a front-row seat to experience daily life among the Great Plains in Hartington, Nebraska. When they aren’t helping animals, Drs. Erin and Ben are breathing life back into their community with restoration projects, including three office buildings, a farmhouse and a hotel.

No matter the critter, case or construction, Drs. Erin and Ben continue to prove the only thing more massive than their height is their hearts.

About the new episodes:

Combining heartfelt stories with exciting new cases, fans will get a glimpse into Drs. Erin and Ben’s daily lives (always atypical!) and the deep-rooted relationships they have with each other, their families, communities and diverse animal clientele.

The family has officially adopted and welcomed Veronica, a fainting pygmy goat, as the new clinic mascot. Dr. Erin’s love for goats runs deep, and the minute Veronica came into the clinic, she knew the goat would be the perfect addition (if Veronica could only keep upright!).

Taking over the family practice from Dr. Ben’s father, the duo has been busier than ever caring for livestock and animals of all shapes, sizes and ailments.

In the eight new episodes, Drs. Erin and Ben face some of the most unique cases and experiences to date, including the following: A family trip to the western edge of Nebraska to pregnancy check nearly 700 cows gives younger son Chase the opportunity to learn the art of the “roundup” A dangerously underweight horse presents a mystery for Dr. Ben, who must ensure the cause is identified before it’s too late. A two-day getaway to a wildlife reserve brings everyone closer as they work together to herd endangered bison and witness the breathtaking migration of cranes. A first-time llama mama gives birth to a baby that provides plenty of drama when it jumps, bucks and squirms in Dr. Erin’s arms.



What they’re saying:

Janet Han Vissering, senior vice president of development and production at Nat Geo WILD: “Heartland Docs, DVM gets to the heart of family dynamics, which play a key role in the success of the clinic and the show. Drs. Erin and Ben are true hometown heroes. They always put themselves on the front lines for their patients and their people. If a mysterious illness is ravaging local calves or a family needs to make the heartbreaking decision to say good-bye to their beloved pet, the good doctors are always on call with a boost of heart and humility.”

