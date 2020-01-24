TV Review – “Heartland Docs, DVM” on Nat Geo WILD

by | Jan 24, 2020 8:31 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Nat Geo WILD brings you all kinds of stories focused on humans and animals alike and their latest series fits that mold perfectly. Heartland Docs, DVM follows Drs. Erin and Ben Schroeder, a married team of veterinarians who own a practice in rural Hartington, Nebraska. Along with their teenaged sons, they care for the region’s myriad of animals in need.

The premise of this new series is certainly not breaking any new ground. We’ve seen shows that follow veterinarians before. However, the combination of the Schroeder’s genuine love of their town and the animals they care for along with the various types of animals they come across seems to set this one apart.

In the premiere episode alone, the doctors care for pigs, cows, chickens, a cat, a goat, a donkey and a puppy. Talk about a busy episode.

Surprisingly, it doesn’t feel too crowded though. The episode moves along at a relaxed pace and fills in the gaps with tidbits of information from Erin and Ben as well as some peeks into their personal lives. It’s nice because this not only allows us to see their incredible work, but it also allows us to get to know them a little bit and become more invested in the show.

And if you don’t find yourself getting attached to these two doctors, you will almost certainly become attached to their animal patients. As I mentioned, they care for a wide variety of animals in this first episode and it’s easy to find yourself emotionally invested in each of their cases.

With that being said, this show offers no shortage of heartbreaking moments. As you would expect in a show dealing with very sick animals, everything doesn’t always turn out the way the doctors would hope. And even when it does, the show builds drama up to the very last moment so that you’re constantly wondering if these animals will be ok.

On that note, this is a series that takes a close look at doctors examining and performing surgeries on sick animals. It is definitely a bit graphic and certainly not for the faint of hear. So if you’re a bit squeamish, like me, you may have to look away form the screen a few times throughout the episode.

Still, even with my inability to actually take a close look at the surgeries, I found the show to be very informative and interesting. It’s a perfect window into both farm life and the lives of families caring for beloved pets. You get a look at how farmers care for large group of various animals and how families can care for their new puppy. It really covers all scenarios.

On top of that, the show is also entertaining. As I mentioned, the show builds drama effortlessly. So much so in fact that you’ll find yourself clenching your fists hoping for a cat to make it through his surgery, despite the fact that you were just introduced to him a few minutes earlier. It’s that ability to draw you in that makes this show what it is.

Heartland Docs, DVM premieres Saturday, January 25 on Nat Geo WILD.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend