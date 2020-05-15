Disney+ Shares First Look at New Kids Game Show “The Big Fib” Debuting May 22nd

We’re not lying about this, but Disney+ has released a first look of the new kids game show, The Big Fib, coming exclusively to the popular streaming service on May 22nd.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ The Big Fib , hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown, which is set to debut all of its episodes on May 22nd on the streaming service.

, hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown, which is set to debut all of its episodes on May 22nd on the streaming service. The game show will also feature Rhys Darby as Brown’s robot sidekick, C.L.I.V.E.

In each episode of this comedy game show, a kid starts by playing a warm-up round where a silly liar and an authentic expert share fabulous fibs and fun facts. Can the kid determine which person is the fibber? The Big Fib is full of outrageous truths that sound like lies and audacious lies that sound like the truth.

The series will feature fascinating facts, tricky fibs, a supportive host and a lovably goofy robot and has been described as “big fun with a mission.”

The Big Fib is executive produced by Aaron Rothman, Josh Halpert, Irad Eyal of Haymaker Productions and Ben Strouse of Gen-Z Media.

is executive produced by Aaron Rothman, Josh Halpert, Irad Eyal of Haymaker Productions and Ben Strouse of Gen-Z Media. Though widely known for her role on the critical-hit series, Community , this isn’t Brown’s first project for Disney+. She can also be seen in the live-action feature that debuted with the streaming service, Lady and the Tramp , where she played the role of Aunt Sarah.

, this isn’t Brown’s first project for Disney+. She can also be seen in the live-action feature that debuted with the streaming service, , where she played the role of Aunt Sarah. All Episodes of The Big Fib will debut on Disney+ on May 22nd.