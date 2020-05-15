Jungle Cruise Board Game Available for Pre-Order from Ravensburger

Fans can now pre-order the Ravensburger Jungle Cruise board game that was revealed earlier this year at Toy Fair, scheduled for release June 1st.

Ravensburger, maker of the fan-favorite Disney Villainous board game series, is now taking pre-orders for a game inspired by the classic Disney Parks attraction, The Jungle Cruise. The game can be played by 2-4 players and takes an average 45-60 minutes to play through. The game is recommended for ages 8 and up.

Game Description from Ravensburger:

“Welcome to the world-famous Jungle Cruise! You’ve been hired to transport a boatload of cargo and passengers down the river to Jungle Navigation Company Headquarters. There, company president Alberta Falls will appoint one family of passengers as temporary caretakers—and your new bosses—while she goes on a much-needed sabbatical. Be prepared to lose passengers and cargo to dangers hidden in the jungle, but don’t worry—you’ll find more along the way! Find clues along the river to see which family Alberta has chosen. Transport the most valuable boatload of cargo and passengers to Headquarters to win!

Includes four paintable Jungle Cruise boat game pieces!

Classic gameplay based on the beloved Disney Parks attraction

True to theme, every card has a Jungle Cruise joke for Skippers to tell as they play!”

Click here to pre-order Ravensburger’s Jungle Cruise and prepare for “Niles and niles” of fun starting June 1st/