Michel Piccoli, Actor Who Played Jules Verne in “The Timekeeper” Died

Fans of former Disney Parks attractions may be sad to hear that the French actor, Michel Piccoli has passed away today at age 94, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The actor was prominently featured playing the role of Jules Verne in the popular Circle-Vision 360 attraction, The Timekeeper/Le Visionarium which played at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, and Tokyo Disneyland.

Courtesy: Central Florida Sights and Sounds

What’s Happening:

Michel Piccoli, an actor whose career has spanned eight decades, passed away at the age of 94 on May 12th, according to a statement released by his family earlier today.

His breakthrough role came in 1963 in Jean-Luc Godard’s Contempt, being featured on stage and in French cinema in mostly supporting roles, with his last being a vocal performance in 2015’s short film Our Lady of Hormones.

Courtesy: Central Florida Sights and Sounds