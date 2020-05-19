Freeform Sets 2020-2021 Content Slate, Including New Romantic-Comedy Series “Love in the Time of Corona”

by | May 19, 2020 1:47 PM Pacific Time

In advance of the Disney Advertising Sales Virtual Roadshow presentation, Freeform highlighted its commitment to bold and boundary-pushing young adult content with the pickups of both Everything’s Gonna be Okay and Motherland: Fort Salem, as well as the recently announced scripted romantic-comedy series Love in the Time of Corona, which begins production this summer.

  • Freeform’s recently announced limited scripted series Love in the Time of Corona, from Good Trouble’s Joanna Johnson, will go into production this summer and premiere in August.
  • This four-part romantic comedy series is a funny and hopeful look at the search for love, sex and connection during this time of social distancing.
  • Also this summer, fan-favorite series The Bold Type returns on Thursday, June 11, at 10 EDT/PDT, continuing its fourth season.
  • Freeform has picked up critically acclaimed comedy Everything’s Gonna Be Okay for a second season.
  • The series, which is created, executive produced and stars Josh Thomas, follows Nicholas, a neurotic twenty-something-year-old who is forced to raise his two teenage half-sisters, one of whom is on the autism spectrum, after the untimely death of their father.

  • Motherland: Fort Salem, Freeform’s fierce genre thriller, has also been picked up for a second season and Lyne Renee (General Alder) has been upped to series regular.
  • The series is set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution over 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country with supernatural tactics and weapons.
  • Freeform’s number one comedy series grown-ish, which had its midseason finale in March, will return to the network next year to finish up season three.
  • From executive producers Bert V. Royal and Jessica Biel, Freeform’s highly anticipated psychological thriller Cruel Summer will now debut in 2021.
  • Freeform’s fan-favorite series Good Trouble, which had its season two finale in March, will return to the network next year for season three.
  • With the success of Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween,” “Kickoff to Christmas” and “25 Days of Christmas,” the network has become the number one destination for holiday programming of all kinds.
  • The Halloween and Christmas programming blocks will be back and bigger than ever in 2020, continuing to delight viewers in the holiday spirit.
  • “31 Nights of Halloween” will once again feature the classics Hocus Pocus and Ghostbusters, while “25 Days of Christmas” will bring you The Santa Clause trilogy and be the cable home of Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
  • Building off of this year’s inaugural Valentine’s Day stunt “Love However the FF You Want,” the network will bring back the event in 2021 to celebrate the funnier side of love.
  • In Summer 2021, Freeform will launch its newest programming block, “Summer Singalong,” featuring great movies with great music, including the network premiere of Disney’s live-action film Aladdin, keeping the celebration going all year round.

What they’re saying:

  • Lauren Corrao, executive vice president, Original Programming and Development, Freeform: “We couldn’t be happier to bring both ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’ and ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ back for second seasons. Each show’s originality, characters and themes struck a chord with our audience, and we’re excited to share the ambitious stories the writers have planned for season two. We have a strong slate ahead, and with our young adult audience coming of age in a time that will forever impact their lives, we owe it to them to tell bold, authentic stories that reflect who they are and where they are going.”
 
 
