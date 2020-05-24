Plans for the Disney Vacation Club Tower at the Disneyland Hotel Were Discussed in OC Town Hall

Disneyland is continuing their plans to build a Disney Vacation Club tower and amenities at the Disneyland Hotel, as recently discussed in an Orange County Town Hall virtual meeting.
What’s Happening:
- Twitter user @MagicAndWalnut has shared a thread covering the May 21st Orange County Town Hall where the city discussed that the plans for the Disney Vacation Club tower at the Disneyland Hotel are still moving forward as planned.
- The addition was first announced in January and the plans include a 12-story villas tower, Mickey-shaped spa, pool bar, and additional parking spaces.
- The original announcement gave an opening date of sometime in 2023, although it sounds like that’s changed from the information shared in the Town Hall.
- You can see @MagicAndWalnut’s full thread below.
The #DisneylandHotel DVC complex will consist of one main 12-story tower with a separate, ground-level pool area directly behind it. (The adjacent Frontier Tower, by contrast, is 13 stories.) pic.twitter.com/zwlUVHJIia
— Magic & Walnut (@MagicAndWalnut) May 22, 2020
There is no timeline yet for when the project will begin construction or be completed. The plans are still under review by the city. Still, it was fascinating to learn the project has not been put on hold. pic.twitter.com/8xYfRPu3jZ
— Magic & Walnut (@MagicAndWalnut) May 22, 2020