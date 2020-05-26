Lucasfilm Confirms Launch of “Star Wars: The High Republic” Pushed Back to January 2021

Lucasfilm Publishing has announced that the launch of their upcoming multi-year series, Star Wars: The High Republic has been pushed back to January 2021. StarWars.com shared the news this morning on their website.

Another delay has come to the Walt Disney Company, this time for Lucasfilm’s highly anticipated publishing initiative, Star Wars: The High Republic .

. This morning, Lucasfilm confirmed new dates for the project’s launch due to general marketplace delays addressing the changes in a letter (see below).

The first two books in the series will now be released on January 5, 2021: Charles Soule’s adult novel Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi (original date August 25) Justina Ireland’s middle grade novel Star Wars: The High Republic: A Test of Courage (original date September 8)

Next up will be Claudia Gray’s young adult novel Star Wars: The High Republic: Into the Dark on February 2, 2021 (originally October 13).

on February 2, 2021 (originally October 13). StarWars.com Star Wars: The High Republic and IDW Publishing’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures will be announced at a later time.

Letter from Lucasfilm:

Lucasfilm Publishing creative director Michael Siglain shared a letter about the changes for the release dates while also teasing characters and upcoming storylines.

He mentions that when more information about the series is released this summer, that fans should ask the quintet of authors about: “The Hero of Hetzal” “The twins” “Blade of Bardotta” Starros and San Tekka clans The Storms



Siglain says, “Star Wars: The High Republic has been a true labor of love for us, and we can’t wait for readers to experience the golden age of the Jedi.”

About Star Wars: The High Republic: