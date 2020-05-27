Disney Names Carlos A. Gómez as Senior Vice President and Treasurer

Carlos A. Gómez has been named Senior Vice President and Treasurer of The Walt Disney Company.
What’s Happening:
- Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Christine M. McCarthy announced that Carlos A. Gómez has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Treasurer of The Walt Disney Company.
- The role was previously held by Jonathan S. Headley who announced his retirement in February.
- The Senior Vice President and Treasurer is responsible for “Management and oversight of the Company’s global treasury organization, which includes corporate finance, liquidity management, capital markets and banking activities, interest rate and foreign currency risk management, enterprise project and structured finance, pension and investments, enterprise consumer payments, and global cash management and treasury operations.”
- Since 2011, Gómez has been Vice President, Investor Relation, managing Disney’s relationship with research analysts and institutional investors and communication strategies for quarterly earnings releases and company mergers and acquisitions.
- Carlos A. Gómez joined Disney in 1995 as a Financial Risk Analyst and was a member of the Corporate Finance team starting in 2002, helping the company analyze the risk of acquisitions including Pixar and Marvel.
What They’re Saying:
- Christine M. McCarthy: “Carlos is an exceptionally talented and versatile finance executive and a 22-year Disney veteran. His leadership skills, breadth of experience, intellectual curiosity, and financial and strategic acumen make him the perfect choice as the Company’s next Treasurer. Carlos also has benefited from working closely with Jon and members of his team, gaining valuable insight into their operations. While we’re all happy for Jon as he celebrates his retirement and will miss him as a colleague, he leaves behind an impressive legacy which includes an outstanding treasury organization and a strong roster of talent that he’s developed over the years, of which Carlos is a tremendous example.”
- Carlos A. Gómez: “I am incredibly grateful to Christine for the opportunity to lead what is unquestionably a best-in-class Treasury organization. I’ve worked with Jon for almost twenty years, and it is an honor to succeed him in leading such a talented and experienced group of treasury professionals. I look forward to leveraging my experience in this new role to build on the foundation established by my predecessors to ensure the Company has the access to capital necessary to execute on its strategic priorities, and to help guide the team through this unprecedented time.”