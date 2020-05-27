Disney Names Carlos A. Gómez as Senior Vice President and Treasurer

by | May 27, 2020 3:46 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

Carlos A. Gómez has been named Senior Vice President and Treasurer of The Walt Disney Company.

What’s Happening:

  • Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Christine M. McCarthy announced that Carlos A. Gómez has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Treasurer of The Walt Disney Company.
  • The role was previously held by Jonathan S. Headley who announced his retirement in February.
  • The Senior Vice President and Treasurer is responsible for “Management and oversight of the Company’s global treasury organization, which includes corporate finance, liquidity management, capital markets and banking activities, interest rate and foreign currency risk management, enterprise project and structured finance, pension and investments, enterprise consumer payments, and global cash management and treasury operations.”
  • Since 2011, Gómez has been Vice President, Investor Relation, managing Disney’s relationship with research analysts and institutional investors and communication strategies for quarterly earnings releases and company mergers and acquisitions.
  • Carlos A. Gómez joined Disney in 1995 as a Financial Risk Analyst and was a member of the Corporate Finance team starting in 2002, helping the company analyze the risk of acquisitions including Pixar and Marvel.

What They’re Saying:

  • Christine M. McCarthy: “Carlos is an exceptionally talented and versatile finance executive and a 22-year Disney veteran. His leadership skills, breadth of experience, intellectual curiosity, and financial and strategic acumen make him the perfect choice as the Company’s next Treasurer. Carlos also has benefited from working closely with Jon and members of his team, gaining valuable insight into their operations.  While we’re all happy for Jon as he celebrates his retirement and will miss him as a colleague, he leaves behind an impressive legacy which includes an outstanding treasury organization and a strong roster of talent that he’s developed over the years, of which Carlos is a tremendous example.”
  • Carlos A. Gómez: “I am incredibly grateful to Christine for the opportunity to lead what is unquestionably a best-in-class Treasury organization. I’ve worked with Jon for almost twenty years, and it is an honor to succeed him in leading such a talented and experienced group of treasury professionals. I look forward to leveraging my experience in this new role to build on the foundation established by my predecessors to ensure the Company has the access to capital necessary to execute on its strategic priorities, and to help guide the team through this unprecedented time.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend