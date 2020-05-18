Disney Restructures Parks, Experiences and Products with Josh D’Amaro Named President

by | May 18, 2020 2:09 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Bob Chapek has announced some organizational changes at Disney Parks, Experiences and Products following the departure of Kevin Mayer, which includes former WDW President Josh D’Amaro becoming Chairman of Disney Parks, Experience and Products.

What’s Happening:

  • Bob Chapek has announced a new leadership team for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products that includes the following:
    • Josh D’Amaro, formerly President, Walt Disney World Resort, has been named Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products
    • Jeff Vahle, formerly President, Disney Signature Experiences, has been named President, Walt Disney World Resort.
    • Ken Potrock, who had served as President, Consumer Products, becomes President, Disneyland Resort.
    • Kareem Daniel, formerly President, Walt Disney Imagineering Operations/Product Creation/Publishing/Games, has been named President, Consumer Products, Games and Publishing.
    • Thomas Mazloum, who was Senior Vice President of Resort and Transportation Operations at Walt Disney World Resort, becomes President, Disney Signature Experiences.
  • The following key roles within the organization remain the same:
    • Michael Colglazier, President & Managing Director, Disney Parks International
    • Jill Estorino, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Sales
    • Margaret Giacolone, Chief Counsel
    • Tami Garcia, Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Diversity and Inclusion
    • Alannah Hall-Smith, Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs
    • George Kalogridis, President, Segment Development and Enrichment
    • Kevin Lansberry, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
    • Tilak Mandadi, Executive Vice President, Digital and Chief Technology Officer
    • Bob Weis, President, Walt Disney Imagineering
  • In addition, Rebecca Campbell, former President, Disneyland Resort, was named Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, for The Walt Disney Company.
  • That role was previously held by Kevin Mayer, who announced today that he’d be leaving the company to become CEO of TikTok.

What They’re Saying:

  • Bob Chapek: “I’m incredibly proud of the new leadership team at Parks, beginning with the segment’s Chairman, longtime Disney veteran Josh D’Amaro, and his newly announced team of Jeff Vahle, Ken Potrock, Kareem Daniel and Thomas Mazloum. These talented executives played pivotal roles while leading our exceptional cast members during the largest period of growth in the segment’s history, which included the expansion of our parks and resorts around the world, the addition of new attractions including two highly acclaimed Star Wars-themed lands, and a shift to more personalized experiences for guests. And I am confident that as they assume even greater responsibility and pursue new opportunities, these proven leaders will have an even bigger impact on the future of our company.”
  • Josh D’Amaro: “I want to thank Bob for giving me this opportunity, and I look forward to following his record of driving innovation, value and growth at Parks. I am honored to be able to lead this newly announced team of exceptional senior leaders as we assume our new roles and continue to deliver unforgettable experiences for our guests. Even during this challenging time, the enthusiasm of our dedicated cast members for what we do is unwavering, and my goal is to bring them back to work as soon as possible so they can continue to create that magic.”
  • Jeff Vahle: “With Walt Disney World approaching its 50th anniversary, there could not be a more gratifying time to be selected for this role and to work with the incredible team responsible for creating magical memories for millions of guests each year. I plan to continue to build on the momentum from Josh’s tenure, bringing even more innovative entertainment and experiences to our guests.”
  • Ken Potrock: “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join the remarkable team at Walt Disney’s original park. This Resort holds a special place in the hearts of our Guests around the world – a responsibility that we all take very seriously, and we will continue to build on that foundation by delivering unforgettable experiences, while creating memories that last a lifetime.”
  • Kareem Daniel: “Uniting the businesses responsible for bringing the magic of Disney into the daily lives of families and fans around the world will allow us to seamlessly extend the stories and characters consumers love across different platforms. I look forward to working with this team to bring Disney franchises to audiences around the world in new and innovative ways.”
  • Thomas Mazloum: “I am thrilled to continue my Disney career by joining the businesses renowned for providing personalized and uniquely Disney experiences and delivering world-class guest service. I cannot wait to bring even more magic to guests on the seas and at our remarkable destinations around the world.”

Related Stories:

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend