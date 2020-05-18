Disney Restructures Parks, Experiences and Products with Josh D’Amaro Named President

Bob Chapek has announced some organizational changes at Disney Parks, Experiences and Products following the departure of Kevin Mayer, which includes former WDW President Josh D’Amaro becoming Chairman of Disney Parks, Experience and Products.

What’s Happening:

Bob Chapek has announced a new leadership team for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products that includes the following: Josh D’Amaro, formerly President, Walt Disney World Resort, has been named Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Jeff Vahle , formerly President, Disney Signature Experiences, has been named President, Walt Disney World Resort. Ken Potrock , who had served as President, Consumer Products, becomes President, Disneyland Resort. Kareem Daniel , formerly President, Walt Disney Imagineering Operations/Product Creation/Publishing/Games, has been named President, Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. Thomas Mazloum, who was Senior Vice President of Resort and Transportation Operations at Walt Disney World Resort, becomes President, Disney Signature Experiences.

The following key roles within the organization remain the same: Michael Colglazier , President & Managing Director, Disney Parks International Jill Estorino , Executive Vice President, Marketing and Sales Margaret Giacolone , Chief Counsel Tami Garcia , Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Diversity and Inclusion Alannah Hall-Smith , Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs George Kalogridis , President, Segment Development and Enrichment Kevin Lansberry , Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tilak Mandadi , Executive Vice President, Digital and Chief Technology Officer Bob Weis , President, Walt Disney Imagineering

In addition, Rebecca Campbell , former President, Disneyland Resort, was named Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, for The Walt Disney Company.

What They’re Saying:

Bob Chapek: “I’m incredibly proud of the new leadership team at Parks, beginning with the segment’s Chairman, longtime Disney veteran Josh D’Amaro, and his newly announced team of Jeff Vahle, Ken Potrock, Kareem Daniel and Thomas Mazloum. These talented executives played pivotal roles while leading our exceptional cast members during the largest period of growth in the segment’s history, which included the expansion of our parks and resorts around the world, the addition of new attractions including two highly acclaimed Star Wars-themed lands, and a shift to more personalized experiences for guests. And I am confident that as they assume even greater responsibility and pursue new opportunities, these proven leaders will have an even bigger impact on the future of our company.”

