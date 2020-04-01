Even in the midst of Disney Parks being closed, the Presidents of Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort are sharing hope and encouragement with fans across the country.
What’s happening:
- This morning, two Disney Resort Presidents posted messages on Instagram reminding their global audiences that even in times of uncertainty, we can find hope.
- Walt Disney World’s Josh D’Amaro posted a reminder that our American flag is still flying, still waving proudly even as every American is facing uncharted challenges.
- Disneyland’s Rebecca Campbell found comfort in the light shining from Walt Disney’s apartment above the firehouse. It shines bright and will remain there, waiting for the day when guests can once again visit the park.
- Additionally, the Disney Parks Blog posted the video of this morning’s raising of the American flag (as shared on D’Amaro’s Instagram). Check it out below:
What they’re saying:
- Josh D’Amaro: “While our world looks very different today, one thing endures…the American flag still flies over Walt Disney World. I’m inspired how our Security Cast Members continue to raise it each and every morning at Magic Kingdom while they are on duty protecting the magic. It's a symbol that we’re still here and will not falter. I hope this inspires you as well. We will be back. Thanks to all our incredible Cast Members who continue to maintain the magic until that day. Until then, please take care of yourselves and your families. We will see you soon.”
- Rebecca Campbell: “Inside Walt Disney’s apartment overlooking Town Square at Disneyland, a light has shone through the window above the firehouse for decades. It glows as a source of inspiration to our cast and our guests as a remembrance of the man who once looked out that window to the sights of happy families making memories below. Tonight, even in a world filled with so much uncertainty, that light still shines, bright as ever. I’m looking forward to the day when families can make memories once again.”