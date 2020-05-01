Josh D’Amaro Honors Disney’s Hollywood Studios Anniversary During Closure

Happy 31st Birthday to Disney’s Hollywood Studios! While Disney can’t give fans an entire virtual visit to this park, Walt Disney World President Josh D’Amaro did stop by this morning to share a short video on this special anniversary.
What’s happening:
- Walt Disney World President Josh D’Amaro stopped by Disney’s Hollywood Studios this morning to celebrate the park’s 31st birthday.
- D’Amaro took to Instagram to share the experience with fans.
- To make this brief visit to Walt Disney World’s third gate even more magical, D’Amaro asked Engineering Services Cast Member, David to turn on the park’s music. Cue the tears:
- We Love you Hollywood Studios and can’t wait to come back for more magic and movie fun!
Did you know?:
- Walt Disney World’s third park opened on May 1, 1989 as Disney-MGM Studios and was indeed a full fledged movie studio as well as a theme park. Last year Bill Gowsell outlined the early days of the Disney-MGM deal, construction of the park and more in this fantastic retrospective.
