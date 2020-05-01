Josh D’Amaro Honors Disney’s Hollywood Studios Anniversary During Closure

Happy 31st Birthday to Disney’s Hollywood Studios! While Disney can’t give fans an entire virtual visit to this park, Walt Disney World President Josh D’Amaro did stop by this morning to share a short video on this special anniversary.

What’s happening:

D’Amaro took to Instagram

To make this brief visit to Walt Disney World’s third gate even more magical, D’Amaro asked Engineering Services Cast Member, David to turn on the park’s music. Cue the tears:

We Love you Hollywood Studios and can’t wait to come back for more magic and movie fun!

