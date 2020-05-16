US Air Force Thunderbirds Fly Over Disneyland Resort

Disneyland President Rebecca Campbell shared a video on her Instagram of the Thunderbirds flying over the Disneyland Resort, including Sleeping Beauty Castle and Paradise Pier.
What’s Happening:
- The US Air Force Thunderbirds did an aerial flyover of the Disneyland Resort.
- Disneyland President Rebecca Campbell shared some footage on her Instagram account.
- The shots include a flyover above Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland Park and Paradise Pier in Disney California Adventure Park.
