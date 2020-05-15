Disneyland’s Dapper Dans Perform Haunted Mansion Anthem “Grim Grinning Ghosts”

Disney has been posting numerous performances from park performers in their homes as of late, and today’s #VoicesFromHome video has us heading to where the crypt doors creak and the tombstones quake.

Usually seen on Main Street USA, Disneyland's Dapper Dans

Grim Grinning Ghosts is the anthem of the attraction, playing throughout but most prominently in the graveyard scenes near the end of the experience. The song is easily one of the most recognizable tunes from the park, if not THEE most recognizable.

The Haunted Mansion attraction (and the song within) can be found at Disneyland Park in California, Magic Kingdom Walt Disney World Tokyo Disneyland Disneyland Paris.

The original Mansion opened at Disneyland in 1969 after nearly a decade of development and construction. It was also the first Disney attraction to open without the direct supervision of Walt Disney. Although Walt reviewed many early concepts and vignettes, he never saw the completed show.

The Dapper Dans, usually seen as a quartet, appear altogether here in the video that might just cause a swinging wake. The group has seen plenty of performers come through, having been a Disneyland Park institution since 1959. Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World also has their own set of Dapper Dans, but this video appears to be just the West Coast singers.

Recently, The Dapper Dans have also performed "When I see an Elephant Fly" from Dumbo, and other park performers such as The Jammitors and Voices of Liberty from EPCOT