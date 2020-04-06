EPCOT’s JAMMitors Are Keeping The Beat in New Disney #VoicesFromHome Video

Don’t worry Disney fans, EPCOT’s JAMMitors are still jamming from home. Today, Disney’s #VoicesFromHome showcases the percussion loving “janitors” laying down some awesome beats.
What’s happening:
- The latest video posted on Disney Parks YouTube features Walt Disney World’s JAMMitors Paulie, Leo, Jason
- showing off their amazing percussion skills, not at EPCOT, but from their houses!
- The trio might not be able to entertain guests at the park right now, but that doesn’t mean they’ve lost the beat. Check out the selection of “instruments” they use including pots and pans, trash cans, and an old tire:
