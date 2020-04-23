Disneyland Dapper Dans Sing “When I See an Elephant Fly” Through #VoicesFromHome Series

Disneyland’s Dapper Dans have shared their newest #VoicesFromHome video where they sing “When I See an Elephant Fly” from Dumbo.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland’s Dapper Dans have shared a new #VoicesFromHome video, performing “When I See an Elephant Fly” from Walt Disney’s Dumbo .

. This group of sixteen “Dans” kicked off the #VoicesFromHome series last month. Since then, the Walt Disney World Dapper Dans and JAMMitors have participated.

The video ends with their signature “So Long” finale.

More #VoicesFromHome: